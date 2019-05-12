2019 Baseball State Tournament Glances
The schedules and results (when available) for the state baseball tournaments are here.
State Tournaments
Class 4A
Wednesday, May 15
At Centennial
Arbor View 15, Bishop Manogue 9
Desert Oasis 10, Arbor View 5
At Bishop Gorman
Las Vegas 2, Basic 0
Reno 8, Las Vegas 4
Thursday, May 16
At Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas 14, Bishop Manogue 6
Arbor View 2, Basic 1
Desert Oasis 8, Reno 6
Las Vegas 5, Arbor View 4
Friday, May 17
At Las Vegas Ballpark
Reno 7, Las Vegas 4
Reno 4, Desert Oasis 1
Championship, Desert Oasis 9, Reno 1
Class 3A
At Virgin Valley High School, Mesquite
Thursday, May 16
Truckee 2, Moapa Valley 0
Boulder City 5, Churchill County 4
Friday, May 17
Churchill County 12, Moapa Valley 11, 9 innings
Truckee 3, Boulder City 1
Churchill County 6, Boulder City 5
Saturday, May 18
Championship, Truckee 1, Churchill County 0
Class 2A
At The Meadows
Thursday, May 16
Yerington 11, The Meadows 1
Lincoln County 14, Incline 7
Friday, May 17
The Meadows 9, Incline 7
Lincoln County 10, Yerington 0
The Meadows 8, Yerington 7, 8 innings
Saturday, May 18
Championship, Lincoln County 9, The Meadows 1
Class 1A
At Moapa Valley High, Overton
Thursday, May 16
Pahranagat Valley 16, Smith Valley 1
Indian Springs 10, Mineral County 2
Friday, May 17
Pahranagat Valley 13, Indian Springs 6, 8 innings
Mineral County 7, Smith Valley 3
Indian Springs 12, Mineral County 0
Saturday, May 18
Indian Springs 6, Pahranagat Valley 4
Championship, Indian Springs 4, Pahranagat Valley 3