Baseball

2019 Baseball State Tournament Glances

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2019 - 4:54 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2019 - 6:30 pm

State Tournaments

Class 4A

Wednesday, May 15

At Centennial

Arbor View 15, Bishop Manogue 9

Desert Oasis 10, Arbor View 5

At Bishop Gorman

Las Vegas 2, Basic 0

Reno 8, Las Vegas 4

Thursday, May 16

At Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas 14, Bishop Manogue 6

Arbor View 2, Basic 1

Desert Oasis 8, Reno 6

Las Vegas 5, Arbor View 4

Friday, May 17

At Las Vegas Ballpark

Reno 7, Las Vegas 4

Reno 4, Desert Oasis 1

Championship, Desert Oasis 9, Reno 1

— —

— —

Class 3A

At Virgin Valley High School, Mesquite

Thursday, May 16

Truckee 2, Moapa Valley 0

Boulder City 5, Churchill County 4

Friday, May 17

Churchill County 12, Moapa Valley 11, 9 innings

Truckee 3, Boulder City 1

Churchill County 6, Boulder City 5

Saturday, May 18

Championship, Truckee 1, Churchill County 0

— —

— —

Class 2A

At The Meadows

Thursday, May 16

Yerington 11, The Meadows 1

Lincoln County 14, Incline 7

Friday, May 17

The Meadows 9, Incline 7

Lincoln County 10, Yerington 0

The Meadows 8, Yerington 7, 8 innings

Saturday, May 18

Championship, Lincoln County 9, The Meadows 1

— —

Class 1A

At Moapa Valley High, Overton

Thursday, May 16

Pahranagat Valley 16, Smith Valley 1

Indian Springs 10, Mineral County 2

Friday, May 17

Pahranagat Valley 13, Indian Springs 6, 8 innings

Mineral County 7, Smith Valley 3

Indian Springs 12, Mineral County 0

Saturday, May 18

Indian Springs 6, Pahranagat Valley 4

Championship, Indian Springs 4, Pahranagat Valley 3

