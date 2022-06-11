Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

First team

P — Tyer Avery, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 9-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings for the Class 5A state runner-up.

P — Lucas Boesen, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the Class 5A Mountain League Pitcher of the Year after going 11-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings for the state runner-up.

P — Reese Lueck, Palo Verde — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League Pitcher of the Year after going 7-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings.

P — Ben Smith, Basic — The junior was 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings for the Class 5A state champion.

C — Joey Randazzo, Bishop Gorman — The senior hit .395 with a 1.122 OPS, five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

C — Dallin Smith, Coronado — The senior hit .419 with a .525 on-base percentage, two home runs and 20 RBIs while catching 32 of 34 games.

IF — Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior hit .395 with a 1.192 OPS, 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 41 RBIs.

IF — Demitri Diamant, Bishop Gorman — The senior hit .411 with a 1.120 OPS, 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 41 RBIs, and went 5-for-5 on save attempts and struck out 23 in 15 1/3 innings for the Class 5A state runner-up.

IF — Chase Ditmar, Basic — The senior was the Class 5A Desert League Player of the Year after hitting .444 with a 1.259 OPS, 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 61 RBIs for the state champion.

IF — Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .385 with a .464 on-base percentage, eight home runs and 39 RBIs.

IF — Cooper Sheff, Basic — The junior hit .438 with a 1.219 OPS, 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs, 42 RBIs and 11 stolen bases for the Class 5A state champion.

IF — Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The junior hit .358 with an .800 slugging percentage and 1.253 OPS, 11 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

OF — Christopher Acosta-Lopez, Basic — The senior hit .424 with a 1.104 OPS, nine doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs for the Class 5A state champion.

OF — Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman — The senior was the Class 5A Mountain League Player of the Year after hitting .490 with a 1.346 OPS, 16 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 48 RBIs and 20 stolen bases for the state runner-up.

OF — Brett Matson, Liberty — The senior hit .402 with a 1.165 OPS, 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 40 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

OF — Thomas Moore, Shadow Ridge — The senior hit .547 with a 1.057 slugging percentage and 1.690 OPS, three doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion.

OF — Mason Neville, Basic — The senior hit .398 with a .797 slugging percentage and 1.316 OPS, eight doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 38 RBIs for the Class 5A state champion.

UTIL — Roman Roberts, Bonanza — The senior was the Class 4A Desert League Player of the Year after hitting .508 with a 1.520 OPS, 19 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 54 RBIs.

UTIL — Tate Southisene, Basic — The freshman hit .416 with a 1.073 OPS, seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 30 RBIs for the Class 5A state champion.

UTIL — JT Starkus, Sierra Vista — The junior was the Class 4A Mountain League Player of the Year after hitting .459 with a 1.538 OPS, 17 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 50 RBIs, and won seven games with a 2.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts.

Coach of the Year

Scott Baker, Basic — The 11th-year coach led the Wolves to a late-season surge that ended with the Class 5A state championship.

Second team

P — Chase Frey, Sierra Vista — The junior won seven games and struck out 71, and hit .340 with nine doubles and 26 RBIs.

P — Kamdyn Perry, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 6-0 with a 2.43 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 33 innings for the Class 5A state runner-up.

P — Braden Turner, Basic — The junior was 3-1 with four saves in four attempts and 39 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings for the Class 5A state champion.

P — Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior was 5-4 with a save and 70 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings, and hit .436 with a 1.243 OPS, 14 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 33 RBIs.

C — Mike Albanese, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .451 with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBIs, and threw out 30 percent of would-be base-stealers.

C — Logan Cockrill, Centennial — The senior hit .430 with a 1.137 OPS, 10 doubles, a home run and 30 RBIs.

IF — George Holt, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .379 with a .456 on-base percentage, two home runs and 30 RBIs.

IF — Bryce Intagliata, Virgin Valley — The sophomore was the Class 3A Desert League Pitcher of the Year after going 5-2 with a save, a 2.13 ERA and 57 strikeouts, and hit .450 with a 1.213 OPS, two home runs, 38 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the state champion.

IF — Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman — The junior hit .377 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 25 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

IF — Maddox Riske, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore hit .421 with a 1.103 OPS, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 47 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

IF — Ty Southisene, Basic — The sophomore hit .368 with a .485 on-base percentage, nine doubles, two triples, a home run, 24 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for the Class 5A state champion.

IF — Brandon Swanson, Faith Lutheran — The junior hit .391 with a .505 on-base percentage, five home runs and 17 RBIs.

OF — Ben Garber, The Meadows — The sophomore hit .406 with 15 doubles, three triples, 42 RBIs and 18 stolen bases for the Class 2A state champion.

OF — Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior hit .553 with a .682 on-base percentage, six doubles, three triples, a home run, 22 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

OF — Logan Meusy, Liberty — The senior hit .396 with a 1.156 OPS, 12 doubles, five triples, a home run, 28 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

OF — Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — The junior hit .439 with a .720 slugging percentage and 1.214 OPS, five doubles, three triples, four home runs and 28 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

OF — Tanner Woods, The Meadows — The sophomore hit .425 with a .529 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, 19 RBIs and 44 stolen bases for the Class 2A state champion.

UTIL — Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior hit .470 with a 1.222 OPS, 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 30 RBIs.

UTIL — Kyler Sudweeks, Virgin Valley —The senior hit .451 with a 1.248 OPS, one home run, 27 RBIs and nine stolen bases, and went 5-1 with a save and 2.08 ERA and 41 strikeouts for the Class 3A state champion.

UTIL — Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior hit .312 with a 1.050 OPS, seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 RBIs, and went 2-4 despite a 1.88 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings.

Honorable mention

Jordan Almendarez, The Meadows

Theodore Chartier, Legacy

Gage Davis, Pahranagat Valley

Noah Egbalic, Shadow Ridge

Rylan Evans, Moapa Valley

Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley

Colsen Gambetta, Clark

Jet Gilliam, Desert Oasis

Zane Kelly, Faith Lutheran

Rick Kurosawa, Centennial

Gavin Mansell, Desert Oasis

Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley

Aiden Otano, The Meadows

Tyson Owens, Bonanza

Oscar Pena, Legacy

Weston Petty, Clark

Derek Ramos, Eldorado

Tyler Ray, Rancho

Tommy Rose, Bishop Gorman

Aaron Rubio, Basic

Chandler Schurley, Bonanza

Kaden Soder, Bishop Gorman

Colton Stanton, Legacy

Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows

Stratton Waite, Virgin Valley

David Zona, Sierra Vista