2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team
Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.
First Team
P: Kamdyn Perry, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 9-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts for the state champion Gaels.
P: Kaden Soder, Bishop Gorman — Went 7-0 with a 1.38 ERA, 66 strikeouts and three saves for the state champion Gaels.
P: Seth Graham-Pippin, Desert Oasis — Went 9-4 in 65 ⅔ innings with a 3.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts for the Class 5A state runner-up.
P: Ben Smith, Basic — The Class 5A Desert League pitcher of the year went 5-2 in 50 ⅔ innings with 67 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA.
C: Burke Mabeus, Bishop Gorman — Hit a team-high .453 with a 1.254 OPS, 36 RBIs and 48 hits for the Class 5A state champion.
C: Lauren Binney, Liberty — Hit for a .371 average with a .521 on-base percentage, 33 hits, seven doubles, 22 runs scored and 24 RBIs.
IF: Cooper Sheff, Basic — Hit .500 with 49 hits, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 37 runs scored.
IF: Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A Mountain League player of the year led the state with 12 home runs, hit .400 with 48 RBIs, 10 doubles, 44 hits, 39 runs scored and a 1.000 fielding percentage for the state champion Gaels.
IF: Ty Southisene, Basic — Hit .460 with a .561 on-base percentage, 46 hits, 11 doubles, 22 RBIs, 15 stole bases and 41 runs scored.
IF: Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman — Hit .385 with a 1.106 OPS, 40 hits, 33 runs, 13 doubles and 35 RBIs.
IF: Caden Kirby, Green Valley — Hit .450 with a 1.158 OPS, 50 hits, 11 doubles and 40 RBIs.
IF: Tate Southisene, Basic — Hit .417 with a .512 on-base percentage, 43 hits, 41 runs scored, 10 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBIs.
OF: Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — Hit .474 with a 1.352 OPS, 54 hits, 10 doubles, seven home runs, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
OF: Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — Hit .375 with a 1.083 OPS, 39 hits, 35 runs scored, 18 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and four home runs.
OF: Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge — Hit .372 with a 1.177 OPS, 48 runs scored, 35 hits, 39 RBIs, eight doubles and seven home runs.
OF: Jet Gilliam, Desert Oasis — Hit .347 with a .465 on-base percentage, 43 hits, 49 runs scored, 12 doubles, six home runs and 38 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.
UTL: Caden Richards, Faith Lutheran – Hit .329 with a 1.017 OPS, 28 hits, 24 runs, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases.
UTL: Michael Brown, Shadow Ridge — Hit a team-high .440 with a 1.114 OPS, 51 runs scored, 48 hits, 10 doubles, 26 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.
UTL: Brady Ballinger, Green Valley — Hit .455 with a 1.384 OPS, 55 hits, 15 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBIs, and went 5-1 in 44 innings pitched with a 1.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts.
UTL: Quinten Terrell, Foothill — The Class 4A Mountain League player of the year hit .415 with a .511 on-base percentage, 17 doubles and 45 RBIs for the state champion Falcons.
Coach of the Year
Matt Iglitz, Foothill — Guided the Falcons to a 28-6 record and the Class 4A state championship, the school’s first baseball title.
Second Team
P: Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge — Had a 1.53 ERA in 45 ⅔ innings pitched with 69 strikeouts.
P: LJ Mercurius, Faith Lutheran — Went 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA in 44 ⅓ innings picked with 44 strikeouts.
P: Tee Southisene, Basic — Went 7-1 in 51 ⅔ innings pitched with 46 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA.
P: Treysen Smith, Foothill — The Class 4A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 9-1 with a 2.04 ERA in 48 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts.
C: Austin Lynn, Shadow Ridge — Hit .438 with a 1.159 OPS, 39 hits, 14 runs scored, seven doubles and 29 RBIs.
C: Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The Class 4A Desert League player of the year hit .562 with a 1.641 OPS, 36 hits, 22 runs scored, seven doubles, six triples, three home runs and 29 RBIs.
IF: Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — Hit .365 with a 1.062 OPS, five home runs and 42 RBIs.
IF: Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — Hit a team-high .386 with a 1.070 OPS, 20 runs scored, 32 hits, 25 RBIs and 12 doubles.
IF: Jake Cook, Desert Oasis — Hit .433 with a .519 on-base percentage, 55 hits, 53 runs scored, 14 doubles, seven triples, 26 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.
IF: Chase Frey, Sierra Vista — Hit a team-high .433 with a 1.099 OPS, 42 hits, 26 runs scored, nine doubles and 25 RBIs.
IF: Matt Szymarek, Foothill — Hit a team-high .429 with a 1.059 OPS, 33 runs scored, 39 hits and 24 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion.
IF: Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley — Hit a team-high .554 with a 1.621 OPS, 50 runs scored, 62 hits, 58 RBIs, 20 doubles and 13 triples for the Class 3A state champion Trojans.
OF: Troy Southisene, Basic — Hit .382 with 39 hits, 33 runs scored, 22 doubles and 20 RBIs.
OF: Evan Festa, Coronado — Hit a team-high .429 with a 1.030 OPS, 39 hits, 27 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
OF: Jonah Shields, Liberty — Hit a team-high .490 with a 1.174 OPS, 50 hits, 35 runs scored, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs.
OF: James Metscher, Pahrump Valley — Hit .475 with a 1.392 OPS, 59 runs scored, 47 hits, 25 RBIs and 10 triples for the Class 3A state champion Trojans.
UTL: Alex Rhynes, Centennial — Was a first-team Class 5A Desert League outfielder for the 22-11 Bulldogs.
UTL: Landon Blais, Arbor View — Hit a team-high .454 with a 1.038 OPS, 54 hits, 33 runs scored and 23 RBIs.
UTL: Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas — Went 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 46 ⅔ innings pitched with 44 strikeouts, and hit .341 with 29 hits, 25 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
UTL: Trevor Lapres, Lake Mead — The Class 2A state co-MVP hit a team-high .532 with 42 hits, 59 RBIs, 10 doubles, six triples and seven home runs, and was 5-1 with a 2.79 ERA in 33 ⅔ innings and 55 strikeouts for the state champion Eagles.
Honorable Mention
Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista
Nicholas Blakeney, Liberty
Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde
Braden Dellinger, Durango
Chase Duvall, Cimarron-Memorial
Emmanuel Esparza, Western
Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley
Michael Gibson, Foothill
Adam Groeblinghoff, Indian Springs
David Guzman, Del Sol
Evan Harnum, Shadow Ridge
Spencer Hatch, Faith Lutheran
Luke Hughes, Tech
Carson Lee, Centennial
Dustin Lopez, Pahrump Valley
Eric Magaña, Shadow Ridge
Nick Morrison, Coronado
Aiden Otano, The Meadows
Ethan Perez, Indian Springs
Maddox Riske, Bishop Gorman
Dylan Spencer, Boulder City
Tyson Staheli, Moapa Valley
JT Starkus, Sierra Vista
Moses Tabangcura, SLAM Academy
Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows
Bruce Trzpis, Tech
