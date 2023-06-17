Here is the 2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Aiden Pollock (23) celebrates with his teammates after beating Desert Oasis in a Class 5A high school baseball state title game at UNR's Peccole Park, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Reno. Bishop Gorman won 10-1. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman's Kaden Soder is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Kamdyn Perry is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Liberty's Lauren Binney is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Foothill's Matt Iglitz is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Foothill's Quinten Terrell is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Aiden Pollock is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Basic's Ben Smith is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Green Valley's Brady Ballinger is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Burke Mabeus is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Green Valley's Caden Kirby is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Green Valley's Chaz McNelis is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Basic's Cooper Sheff is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Easton Shelton is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Bishop Gorman's Gunnar Myro is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Shadow Ridge's Michael Brown is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Shadow Ridge's Ty Silva is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Seth Graham-Pippin is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Desert Oasis' Jet Gilliam is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team.

Faith Lutheran’s Caden Richards (2) is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic’s Ty Southisene, right, is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Basic’s Tate Southisene is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

First Team

P: Kamdyn Perry, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 9-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts for the state champion Gaels.

P: Kaden Soder, Bishop Gorman — Went 7-0 with a 1.38 ERA, 66 strikeouts and three saves for the state champion Gaels.

P: Seth Graham-Pippin, Desert Oasis — Went 9-4 in 65 ⅔ innings with a 3.62 ERA and 70 strikeouts for the Class 5A state runner-up.

P: Ben Smith, Basic — The Class 5A Desert League pitcher of the year went 5-2 in 50 ⅔ innings with 67 strikeouts and a 0.83 ERA.

C: Burke Mabeus, Bishop Gorman — Hit a team-high .453 with a 1.254 OPS, 36 RBIs and 48 hits for the Class 5A state champion.

C: Lauren Binney, Liberty — Hit for a .371 average with a .521 on-base percentage, 33 hits, seven doubles, 22 runs scored and 24 RBIs.

IF: Cooper Sheff, Basic — Hit .500 with 49 hits, 13 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

IF: Easton Shelton, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A Mountain League player of the year led the state with 12 home runs, hit .400 with 48 RBIs, 10 doubles, 44 hits, 39 runs scored and a 1.000 fielding percentage for the state champion Gaels.

IF: Ty Southisene, Basic — Hit .460 with a .561 on-base percentage, 46 hits, 11 doubles, 22 RBIs, 15 stole bases and 41 runs scored.

IF: Gunnar Myro, Bishop Gorman — Hit .385 with a 1.106 OPS, 40 hits, 33 runs, 13 doubles and 35 RBIs.

IF: Caden Kirby, Green Valley — Hit .450 with a 1.158 OPS, 50 hits, 11 doubles and 40 RBIs.

IF: Tate Southisene, Basic — Hit .417 with a .512 on-base percentage, 43 hits, 41 runs scored, 10 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBIs.

OF: Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — Hit .474 with a 1.352 OPS, 54 hits, 10 doubles, seven home runs, 43 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

OF: Aiden Pollock, Bishop Gorman — Hit .375 with a 1.083 OPS, 39 hits, 35 runs scored, 18 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and four home runs.

OF: Ty Silva, Shadow Ridge — Hit .372 with a 1.177 OPS, 48 runs scored, 35 hits, 39 RBIs, eight doubles and seven home runs.

OF: Jet Gilliam, Desert Oasis — Hit .347 with a .465 on-base percentage, 43 hits, 49 runs scored, 12 doubles, six home runs and 38 RBIs for the Class 5A state runner-up.

UTL: Caden Richards, Faith Lutheran – Hit .329 with a 1.017 OPS, 28 hits, 24 runs, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

UTL: Michael Brown, Shadow Ridge — Hit a team-high .440 with a 1.114 OPS, 51 runs scored, 48 hits, 10 doubles, 26 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

UTL: Brady Ballinger, Green Valley — Hit .455 with a 1.384 OPS, 55 hits, 15 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBIs, and went 5-1 in 44 innings pitched with a 1.59 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

UTL: Quinten Terrell, Foothill — The Class 4A Mountain League player of the year hit .415 with a .511 on-base percentage, 17 doubles and 45 RBIs for the state champion Falcons.

Coach of the Year

Matt Iglitz, Foothill — Guided the Falcons to a 28-6 record and the Class 4A state championship, the school’s first baseball title.

Second Team

P: Brayden Somers, Shadow Ridge — Had a 1.53 ERA in 45 ⅔ innings pitched with 69 strikeouts.

P: LJ Mercurius, Faith Lutheran — Went 4-1 with a 1.42 ERA in 44 ⅓ innings picked with 44 strikeouts.

P: Tee Southisene, Basic — Went 7-1 in 51 ⅔ innings pitched with 46 strikeouts and a 1.76 ERA.

P: Treysen Smith, Foothill — The Class 4A Mountain League pitcher of the year went 9-1 with a 2.04 ERA in 48 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts.

C: Austin Lynn, Shadow Ridge — Hit .438 with a 1.159 OPS, 39 hits, 14 runs scored, seven doubles and 29 RBIs.

C: Tyson Owens, Bonanza — The Class 4A Desert League player of the year hit .562 with a 1.641 OPS, 36 hits, 22 runs scored, seven doubles, six triples, three home runs and 29 RBIs.

IF: Brock Morrow, Shadow Ridge — Hit .365 with a 1.062 OPS, five home runs and 42 RBIs.

IF: Miller Durham, Faith Lutheran — Hit a team-high .386 with a 1.070 OPS, 20 runs scored, 32 hits, 25 RBIs and 12 doubles.

IF: Jake Cook, Desert Oasis — Hit .433 with a .519 on-base percentage, 55 hits, 53 runs scored, 14 doubles, seven triples, 26 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

IF: Chase Frey, Sierra Vista — Hit a team-high .433 with a 1.099 OPS, 42 hits, 26 runs scored, nine doubles and 25 RBIs.

IF: Matt Szymarek, Foothill — Hit a team-high .429 with a 1.059 OPS, 33 runs scored, 39 hits and 24 RBIs for the Class 4A state champion.

IF: Kyle McDaniel, Pahrump Valley — Hit a team-high .554 with a 1.621 OPS, 50 runs scored, 62 hits, 58 RBIs, 20 doubles and 13 triples for the Class 3A state champion Trojans.

OF: Troy Southisene, Basic — Hit .382 with 39 hits, 33 runs scored, 22 doubles and 20 RBIs.

OF: Evan Festa, Coronado — Hit a team-high .429 with a 1.030 OPS, 39 hits, 27 runs scored and 20 RBIs.

OF: Jonah Shields, Liberty — Hit a team-high .490 with a 1.174 OPS, 50 hits, 35 runs scored, 10 doubles and 23 RBIs.

OF: James Metscher, Pahrump Valley — Hit .475 with a 1.392 OPS, 59 runs scored, 47 hits, 25 RBIs and 10 triples for the Class 3A state champion Trojans.

UTL: Alex Rhynes, Centennial — Was a first-team Class 5A Desert League outfielder for the 22-11 Bulldogs.

UTL: Landon Blais, Arbor View — Hit a team-high .454 with a 1.038 OPS, 54 hits, 33 runs scored and 23 RBIs.

UTL: Joseph Ponticello, Las Vegas — Went 4-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 46 ⅔ innings pitched with 44 strikeouts, and hit .341 with 29 hits, 25 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

UTL: Trevor Lapres, Lake Mead — The Class 2A state co-MVP hit a team-high .532 with 42 hits, 59 RBIs, 10 doubles, six triples and seven home runs, and was 5-1 with a 2.79 ERA in 33 ⅔ innings and 55 strikeouts for the state champion Eagles.

Honorable Mention

Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista

Nicholas Blakeney, Liberty

Brady Dallimore, Palo Verde

Braden Dellinger, Durango

Chase Duvall, Cimarron-Memorial

Emmanuel Esparza, Western

Kurt Felix, Virgin Valley

Michael Gibson, Foothill

Adam Groeblinghoff, Indian Springs

David Guzman, Del Sol

Evan Harnum, Shadow Ridge

Spencer Hatch, Faith Lutheran

Luke Hughes, Tech

Carson Lee, Centennial

Dustin Lopez, Pahrump Valley

Eric Magaña, Shadow Ridge

Nick Morrison, Coronado

Aiden Otano, The Meadows

Ethan Perez, Indian Springs

Maddox Riske, Bishop Gorman

Dylan Spencer, Boulder City

Tyson Staheli, Moapa Valley

JT Starkus, Sierra Vista

Moses Tabangcura, SLAM Academy

Simon Tesfaye, The Meadows

Bruce Trzpis, Tech

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.