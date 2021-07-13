6 players with Las Vegas ties taken on MLB draft’s final day

Three were drafted out of College of Southern Nevada, with one CSN transfer, one from UNLV and one out of high school among Las Vegas players selected in rounds 11 to 20.

Arizona starting pitcher Chase Silseth (29) pitches against Vanderbilt in the fourth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Saturday, June 19, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Six players with ties to the Las Vegas Valley were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League Baseball draft.

Three were drafted out of College of Southern Nevada, with one CSN transfer, one from UNLV and one out of high school among players selected in rounds 11 to 20.

Chase Silseth, an Arizona draft-eligible sophomore pitcher who transferred from CSN, was taken in the 11th round, 321st overall, by the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander was 8-1 with a 5.55 ERA for the Wildcats in their run to the College World Series.

UNLV junior first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold, a former Basic High standout, was drafted by the New York Mets in the 12th round, 352nd overall.

Wold led the Rebels in most offensive categories last spring with a .429 average, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. He had 13 doubles and walked 19 times to only 14 strikeouts in 140 at-bats.

Two CSN pitchers went within eight picks, when the Tampa Bay Rays grabbed Johnny Cuevas in the 12th round, 371st overall, and the Arizona Diamondbacks took Josh Swales in the 13th round, 378th overall.

Cuevas was a two-way standout for the Coyotes with a 10-4 record, 3.26 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 80 innings while hitting .353 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs. Swales was 6-2 with a 5.08 ERA and struck out 107 in 56 2/3 innings.

CSN third baseman Damiano Palmegiani, the NJCAA Division I leader in home runs last season with 26, went to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 14th round, No. 422 overall. Palmegiani led CSN with a .389 average, 81 RBIs and a 1.388 OPS.

Cimarron-Memorial catcher Elie Kligman was selected by the Washington Nationals at No. 593 in the 20th round. Kligman hit .381 with a .994 OPS for the Spartans during his senior year.

There is no recommended slot value for picks in rounds 11 to 20. Each has the option not to sign and play in college next season.

