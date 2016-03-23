BASEBALL: Gamboa’s arm lifts Rancho to victory

Jimmy Gamboa tossed a seven-hitter Tuesday to help the Rancho baseball team to an 11-2 win over host Tucson (Arizona) in the Chris Moon Classic.

Anthony Guzman was 2-for-5 with two triples and an RBI, and Braulio Santiaguin was 2-for-2 with a double for the Rams. Braden Hedge was 2-for-2 for Rancho.

Bishop Gorman 3, St. Laurence (Ill.) 2 — At Tucson, Arizona, the Gaels scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to nip the Vikings in the Chris Moon Classic.

Myles Denson and Austin Wells each had two hits for Gorman, which scored the tying and winning runs on a fielder’s choice and a subsequent throwing error.

Canyon Springs 13, Pahrump Valley 8 — At Chaparral, Isaiah Brown was 3-for-5 with a double to help the Pioneers defeat the Trojans in a semifinal of the Cowboy Classic.

Giovani Benuto had a solo home run for Canyon Springs, which scored four runs in the second and four in the third to build a 9-5 lead.

Willie Lucas had a solo homer for Pahrump.

Chaparral 13, Valley 0 — At Canyon Springs, Mark O’Connor struck out 12 straight batters and finished with a five-inning two-hitter and 13 strikeouts as the Cowboys topped the Vikings in the Cowboy Classic.

Robert O’Connor was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and an RBI, and Connor Jarvis was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Chaparral.

Eldorado 14, Tech 0 — At Canyon Springs, Isaac Villanueva threw a five-inning one-hitter and struck out four to lead the Sundevils by the Roadrunners in the Cowboy Classic.

Gilbert Pompa was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Villanueva and Ian Reber each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Eldorado. Julian Rodarte was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Trevor Swain went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Sundevils.

Virgin Valley 6, Clark 4 — At Canyon Springs, Dillon Fuqua threw a six-inning five-hitter and struck out eight as the Bulldogs held off the Chargers in the Cowboy Classic.

Cade Anderson had two hits and an RBI for Virgin Valley, which carried a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Thomas Campbell had two hits for Clark.

Grossmont (Calif.) 3, Silverado 2 — At El Cajon, California, Jesse Garcia’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Evan McCarthy with the winning run as the Foothiller’s edged the Skyhawks in the Lions Tournament.

Silverado had taken a 2-1 lead in the top of the inning. Kevin Pindel reached on an error, went to second on a sacrifice by James Skelly and to third on a single by Alex Grafiada. Pinch-hitter Mike Janosik then had an infield single to bring home the go-ahead run.

Grossmont tied the game on McCarthy’s one-out RBI double.

Silverado starter Jerald Murray allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Eastlake (Calif.) 10, Green Valley 1 — At Chula Vista, California, Julian Escobedo went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a double, three runs and three RBIs to lead the Titans by the Gators in the Lions Tournament.

Bryan Reyes added a three-run home run for Eastlake.

A.J. Amelburu was 2-for-3 with a run for Green Valley.

Vista (Calif.) 5, Desert Oasis 4 — At Vista, California, Matt Ornelia’s three-run double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Panthers by the Diamondbacks in the Lions Tournament.

Bryson Stott doubled and singled for the Diamondbacks, who used a three-run fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead into the seventh inning.

Moapa Valley 3-15, Enterprise (Utah) 4-5 — At Overton, Anthony Cornwall was 2-for-2 with a double in the nightcap as the Pirates earned a split with the Wolves.

Chase Guesman was 2-for-4 with a double for Moapa Valley, which won in five innings.

In the opener, Enterprise’s Brandall Shumway tossed a six-hitter.

Moapa Valley’s Bo Redd had a two-run homer in the first game.

Adelson School 18, Beatty 5 — At Beatty, Samuel Shain went 4-for-5 with a triple to help the Lions top the Hornets in five innings.

Winning pitcher Ethan Finkelstein struck out five in four innings.