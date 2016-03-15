BASEBALL: Lopez spins five-inning no-hitter as Cowboys top Cheyenne

Eddie Lopez threw a five-inning no-hitter Monday to lead the Chaparral baseball team to a 10-0 home win over Cheyenne.

Lopez struck out five with no walks. Cheyenne’s lone baserunner came on an error leading off the fifth.

Robert O’Connor was 2-for-3 with three runs for the Cowboys.

Eric Villareal went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Talon Greene and Antonio Vara each went 2-for-3 for Chaparral.

Basic 1, Silverado 0 — At Basic, Christian Santillanes scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth to give the Wolves the win over the Skyhawks.

Santillanes led off the inning with a single, and Ryne Nelson followed with a double. As Santillanes was headed to third, the throw from the outfield bounced off the third baseman’s leg, allowing Santillanes to score the winning run.

Montana Gomez picked up the win by throwing a perfect eighth inning. He struck out two. Trever Berg started the game for the Wolves and scattered four hits over seven innings with five strikeouts.

Chris Cortez tripled, and James Skelly doubled for Silverado.

Las Vegas 2, Green Valley 0 — At Green Valley, Trey Chauncey drove in a run in the first inning, then threw a two-hitter as the Wildcats shut out the Gators.

Chauncey struck out two and walked two.

Hector Perez tripled with one out before Chauncey drove him in with a single in the first. Las Vegas didn’t get another hit.

Ryan Freimuth scored the insurance run in the seventh after he walked, then scored on an errant pickoff attempt.

Frankie Fitzgerald went the distance for Green Valley, striking out five with two walks.

Liberty 13, Foothill 3 — At Liberty, the Patriots scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away en route to the six-inning win over the Falcons.

Liberty led 2-1 before sending 13 batters to the plate in the fifth. Jayzon Ramirez was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for Liberty. Jacob Klein went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Jacob Rodgers was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Patriots.

Tyler Kara was 2-for-3 with a double for Foothill.

Coronado 8, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Christian Sanford tossed a three-hitter and struck out eight to lead the Cougars by the Pioneers.

Kyle Hall was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and Jeffrey Ewing went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Coronado.

Rancho 11, Eldorado 1 — At Rancho, Jaeger McDowell threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and one walk to lead the Rams to the five-inning win over the Sundevils.

Anthony Guzman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Rancho’s 11-hit attack. Braulio Santiaguin went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and teammate Zach Barnhart was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rams.

Trevor Lavenburg was 2-for-2 for Eldorado.

Clark 10, Del Sol 8 — At Clark, Stefan McLin’s sacrifice bunt scored Miguel Carillo with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth as the Chargers beat the Dragons.

Clark scored six runs in the bottom of the first, but allowed six in the top of the third, and the game was tied 8-8 after three.

Carillo led off the bottom of the fourth with a single and went to third on consecutive wild pitches before scoring on McLin’s bunt. Matthias Blodgett added a two-out RBI double for the insurance run.

Carillo went 2-for-4 with three runs, and Garrett Woodford was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for the Chargers. McLin drove in two runs for Clark.

Aaron Squires had two hits and an RBI, and teammate Cordell Bowie added an RBI double for Del Sol.

Pahrump Valley 8, Virgin Valley 1 — At Mesquite, Shelton Cajudoy hit a three-run homer in the top of the first to power the Trojans to victory over the Bulldogs.

Parker Hart was 2-for-3 with a double for Pahrump.

Kyle Kral allowed an unearned run on four hits in six innings to get the win. He struck out seven with two walks.

Desert Pines 10, Western 0 — At Desert Pines, Juan Castaneda went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and four RBIs to lead the Jaguars to the five-inning win over the Warriors.

Silverio Milian pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one. Milian and Raymond Minero also doubled for Desert Pines.