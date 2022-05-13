Basic downs Palo Verde, reaches 5A Southern Region tournament final — PHOTOS

Cooper Sheff was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and earned the win on the mound as Basic beat Palo Verde to reach the Class 5A Southern Region tournament final.

Palo Verde players celebrate a run against Faith Lutheran in the 4th inning in their Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament game at Basic High School in Henderson Thursday, May 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran outfielder Nicholas Segura (1) slides into home under Palo Verde catcher Brady Dallimore for a run in the second inning in their Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament game at Basic High School in Henderson Thursday, May 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Faith Lutheran infielder George Holt (15) tags out Palo Verde baserunner Jason Schaaf (10) in the 2nd inning in their Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament game at Basic High School in Henderson Thursday, May 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Palo Verde second baseman Jackson Tanko (14) tries to turn a double play after getting out Faith Lutheran’s Caden Richards (2) in the 4th inning in their Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament game at Basic High School in Henderson Thursday, May 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cooper Sheff was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and earned the win on the mound with five innings of work as Basic beat Palo Verde 8-3, reaching the championship round of the Class 5A Southern Region tournament.

Chase Ditmar was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and threw two shutout innings of relief to earn the save for the Wolves, who will play at Bishop Gorman at 3 p.m. Friday. If Basic wins, the teams will play again for the title. Both teams have secured a spot in next week’s state tournament.

Brady Dallimore, Zachary Helein and Jackson Tanko had two hits each for the Panthers, who beat Faith Lutheran 6-5 earlier in the day.

No. 2D Palo Verde 6, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 5 — At Basic, Brady Dallimore singled home Kaiden Smaka in the fourth inning to cap the Panthers’ comeback from trailing 5-0 and eliminate the Crusaders.

Smaka was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Jason Schaaf threw 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief, earning the win for the Panthers. Reese Lueck picked up the save with 1⅔ shutout innings. Caden Richards was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Brandon Swanson hit a three-run homer for Faith Lutheran.

Class 4A

No. 1M Legacy 18, No. 5 Tech 3 (4) — At Legacy, Curtis Lindsey drove in six runs on a grand slam in the third inning and a double in the fourth, powering the Longhorns past the Roadrunners. Legacy will host Foothill in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tech will host Mojave in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 3M Foothill 7, No. 2D Bonanza 6 — At Bonanza, Treysen Smith was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Falcons scored five runs in the seventh to down the Bengals. Bonanza will host Del Sol in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 1D Shadow Ridge 7, No. 4M Durango 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Nolan Aurifonti threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, and the Mustangs beat the Trailblazers. Shadow Ridge will host Silverado in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Durango will play at Doral Academy in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 6M Silverado 2, No. 2M Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, Dereck Garcia threw 6⅔ shutout innings, earning the win, and Sean Gargonne got the final out for a save as the Skyhawks stunned the Mountain Lions. Sierra Vista will host Chaparral in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

At Moapa Valley, Moapa Valley beat Boulder City 10-7, advancing to the Southern Region championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Virgin Valley. If Moapa Valley wins, the teams will play another game for the title. Boulder City beat Pahrump Valley 4-2 earlier Thursday.

Class 2A

At Needles, No. 1 Needles rolled past No. 4 Lincoln County 15-0 in four innings, while No. 3 Lake Mead upset No. 2 The Meadows 8-3. Needles and Lake Mead will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, while The Meadows and Lincoln County will play at elimination game at 10 a.m.

Class 1A

At Indian Springs, Southern League champion Pahranagat Valley beat Tonopah 8-1, and Central League champion Indian Springs beat GV Christian 13-2 in five innings. Indian Springs and Pahranagat Valley will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, while GV Christian and Tonopah will play an elimination game at 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A

No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 3D Centennial 3 — At Centennial, Aspyn Beattie was 2-for-3 with a home run, Rustie Riley was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Green Valley advanced to the championship round of the Southern Region tournament.

The Gators, who beat Arbor View 5-0 earlier Thursday, will play at Faith Lutheran at 2 p.m. Friday. If the Gators win, the teams will play again for the title. Both teams have clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament.

Avari Morris threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits for Green Valley. Madison Lucero had a homer and a double in three at-bats for Centennial.

No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 2M Arbor View 0 — At Centennial, Morris tossed a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, helping the Gators eliminate the Aggies. Hannah Watson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Angelina Ortega was 2-for-3 with a double for Green Valley. Micaela Resler was 2-for-3 to lead Arbor View.

Class 4A

No. 1M Bishop Gorman 11, No. 5M Las Vegas 2 — At Bishop Gorman, five Gaels had two hits apiece, and Gianna Hornyak drove in three runs in a win over the Wildcats. Gorman will host Spring Valley in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Las Vegas will host Eldorado in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 2D Spring Valley 8, No. 3M Tech 7 — At Spring Valley, Raelynn Villanueva was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and the Grizzlies scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning, edging the Roadrunners. Tech will host Chaparral in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4M Durango 1 (6) — At Silverado, Macy Magdaleno fired a six-inning one-hitter, earning the win in the circle and finished 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and two RBIs at the plate to lead the Skyhawks over the Trailblazers. Silverado will host Legacy in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Durango will host Cheyenne in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

No. 2M Legacy 9, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 7 — At Legacy, Desiree Jefferson drove in three runs, and Longhorns scored four in the fifth inning and five in the sixth, erasing a 7-0 deficit and nipping the Spartans. Cimarron-Memorial will host Doral Academy in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

At Boulder City, Boulder City rallied past Pahrump Valley 11-9 and into the Southern Region tournament championship round at 4 p.m. Friday at Virgin Valley. If Boulder City wins, the teams will play at second game for the title. Pahrump Valley beat Moapa Valley 6-4 earlier Thursday.

Class 2A

At Needles, No. 1 Needles and No. 2 Lincoln County both scored 15-0 run-rule wins to open the Southern Region tournament Thursday. Needles beat No. 4 The Meadows in three innings, while Lincoln County took down No. 3 White Pine in four. Needles and Lincoln County will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while The Meadows and White Pine will play an elimination game at 11 a.m.

Class 1A

At Indian Springs, No. 1 Pahranagat Valley beat Round Mountain 16-1 in three innings, and No. 3 Tonopah beat No. 2 Indian Springs 13-2 in five. Pahranagat Valley and Indian Springs will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, while Round Mountain and Indian Springs play an elimination game at 12:30 p.m.

