Basic downs Palo Verde, reaches 5A Southern Region tournament final — PHOTOS

Cooper Sheff was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs and earned the win on the mound as Basic beat Palo Verde to reach the Class 5A Southern Region tournament final.
Chase Ditmar was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and threw two shutout innings of relief to earn the save for the Wolves, who will play at Bishop Gorman at 3 p.m. Friday. If Basic wins, the teams will play again for the title. Both teams have secured a spot in next week’s state tournament.
Brady Dallimore, Zachary Helein and Jackson Tanko had two hits each for the Panthers, who beat Faith Lutheran 6-5 earlier in the day.
No. 2D Palo Verde 6, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 5 — At Basic, Brady Dallimore singled home Kaiden Smaka in the fourth inning to cap the Panthers’ comeback from trailing 5-0 and eliminate the Crusaders.
Smaka was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Jason Schaaf threw 3⅓ innings of scoreless relief, earning the win for the Panthers. Reese Lueck picked up the save with 1⅔ shutout innings. Caden Richards was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Brandon Swanson hit a three-run homer for Faith Lutheran.
Class 4A
No. 1M Legacy 18, No. 5 Tech 3 (4) — At Legacy, Curtis Lindsey drove in six runs on a grand slam in the third inning and a double in the fourth, powering the Longhorns past the Roadrunners. Legacy will host Foothill in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tech will host Mojave in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 3M Foothill 7, No. 2D Bonanza 6 — At Bonanza, Treysen Smith was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Falcons scored five runs in the seventh to down the Bengals. Bonanza will host Del Sol in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 1D Shadow Ridge 7, No. 4M Durango 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Nolan Aurifonti threw a three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, and the Mustangs beat the Trailblazers. Shadow Ridge will host Silverado in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Durango will play at Doral Academy in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 6M Silverado 2, No. 2M Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, Dereck Garcia threw 6⅔ shutout innings, earning the win, and Sean Gargonne got the final out for a save as the Skyhawks stunned the Mountain Lions. Sierra Vista will host Chaparral in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Class 3A
At Moapa Valley, Moapa Valley beat Boulder City 10-7, advancing to the Southern Region championship at 4 p.m. Friday at Virgin Valley. If Moapa Valley wins, the teams will play another game for the title. Boulder City beat Pahrump Valley 4-2 earlier Thursday.
Class 2A
At Needles, No. 1 Needles rolled past No. 4 Lincoln County 15-0 in four innings, while No. 3 Lake Mead upset No. 2 The Meadows 8-3. Needles and Lake Mead will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, while The Meadows and Lincoln County will play at elimination game at 10 a.m.
Class 1A
At Indian Springs, Southern League champion Pahranagat Valley beat Tonopah 8-1, and Central League champion Indian Springs beat GV Christian 13-2 in five innings. Indian Springs and Pahranagat Valley will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, while GV Christian and Tonopah will play an elimination game at 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Class 5A
No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 3D Centennial 3 — At Centennial, Aspyn Beattie was 2-for-3 with a home run, Rustie Riley was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Green Valley advanced to the championship round of the Southern Region tournament.
The Gators, who beat Arbor View 5-0 earlier Thursday, will play at Faith Lutheran at 2 p.m. Friday. If the Gators win, the teams will play again for the title. Both teams have clinched a berth in next week’s state tournament.
Avari Morris threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits for Green Valley. Madison Lucero had a homer and a double in three at-bats for Centennial.
No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 2M Arbor View 0 — At Centennial, Morris tossed a five-hit shutout with eight strikeouts, helping the Gators eliminate the Aggies. Hannah Watson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Angelina Ortega was 2-for-3 with a double for Green Valley. Micaela Resler was 2-for-3 to lead Arbor View.
Class 4A
No. 1M Bishop Gorman 11, No. 5M Las Vegas 2 — At Bishop Gorman, five Gaels had two hits apiece, and Gianna Hornyak drove in three runs in a win over the Wildcats. Gorman will host Spring Valley in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Las Vegas will host Eldorado in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 2D Spring Valley 8, No. 3M Tech 7 — At Spring Valley, Raelynn Villanueva was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and the Grizzlies scored two in the bottom of the seventh inning, edging the Roadrunners. Tech will host Chaparral in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4M Durango 1 (6) — At Silverado, Macy Magdaleno fired a six-inning one-hitter, earning the win in the circle and finished 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and two RBIs at the plate to lead the Skyhawks over the Trailblazers. Silverado will host Legacy in a winner’s bracket game at 11 a.m. Saturday. Durango will host Cheyenne in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
No. 2M Legacy 9, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 7 — At Legacy, Desiree Jefferson drove in three runs, and Longhorns scored four in the fifth inning and five in the sixth, erasing a 7-0 deficit and nipping the Spartans. Cimarron-Memorial will host Doral Academy in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Friday.
Class 3A
At Boulder City, Boulder City rallied past Pahrump Valley 11-9 and into the Southern Region tournament championship round at 4 p.m. Friday at Virgin Valley. If Boulder City wins, the teams will play at second game for the title. Pahrump Valley beat Moapa Valley 6-4 earlier Thursday.
Class 2A
At Needles, No. 1 Needles and No. 2 Lincoln County both scored 15-0 run-rule wins to open the Southern Region tournament Thursday. Needles beat No. 4 The Meadows in three innings, while Lincoln County took down No. 3 White Pine in four. Needles and Lincoln County will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while The Meadows and White Pine will play an elimination game at 11 a.m.
Class 1A
At Indian Springs, No. 1 Pahranagat Valley beat Round Mountain 16-1 in three innings, and No. 3 Tonopah beat No. 2 Indian Springs 13-2 in five. Pahranagat Valley and Indian Springs will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, while Round Mountain and Indian Springs play an elimination game at 12:30 p.m.
