Basic, Green Valley baseball teams punished after brawl

Wednesday’s game between Basic and Green Valley was ruled a double forfeit after a postgame brawl, and both teams will forfeit their first regional tournament game.

Basic runner Cooper Sheff (23) helps celebrate a run with teammates against Basic High School during the second inning of an NIAA baseball game on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic and Green Valley will start the Class 5A South Region tournament in the losers bracket.

That’s part of their punishment after a bench-clearing brawl that occurred after Green Valley took a walk-off 4-3 win over its rival Wednesday in the final game of the regular season for both teams.

“It’s unfortunate, and you hate to see it happen,” Green Valley coach Manny Llamas said.

Basic coach Scott Baker did not return calls seeking comment.

A video of the incident posted to Instagram showed Green Valley’s celebration began at home plate but migrated across the infield.

As the Gators crossed the pitcher’s mound and neared the infield dirt, they encountered a Basic player who was leaving the field.

The player from Basic stopped and turned back into the group of Gators, and he and a player from Green Valley began to push each other. Punches were thrown before other Wolves raced onto the field to join the skirmish. Some players were tackled or thrown to the ground before order was restored.

Because of the incident, the game was ruled a double forfeit by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Both teams were also forced to forfeit their next game, the first round of the regional tournament.

“I won’t comment on what was on the video, but it met our standard for it to be considered a bench-clearing brawl, which is more than three players leaving their area or the bench,” NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said. “That makes it a double forfeit, and it also means they forfeit their next game. That’s the punishment straight out of the Nevada Administrative Code.”

Llamas said his team has moved on, but he’s disappointed about “the NIAA taking a hard-earned victory from our guys.”

Basic, the No. 4 seed, will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home against the loser of Monday’s game between No. 5 Liberty and No. 12 Arbor View. No. 11 Green Valley will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the loser of Monday’s game between No. 3 Centennial and No. 14 Las Vegas.

