Baseball

Basic rolls past Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2023 - 8:38 pm
 
Basic’s Troy Southisene scores a run against Green Valley during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Connor Apeceche (17) celebrates his home run with Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) gets to first base against Basic’s Cooper Sheff (22) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's Ty Southisene (3) slides into second base against Green Valley's Caden Kirby (12) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's infielder Caden Kirby (12) gets tagged out by Basic’s Cooper Sheff (22) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's Koa Won (4) gets tagged out by Green Valley's Brady Ballinger (7) at first base during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's Lorin Wicks (7) catches a fly ball from Green Valley during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Drew Cammann (5) pitches to Basic during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic players celebrate a run by Troy Southisene (10) during a baseball game against Green Valley at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic players celebrate a run by Marcus Troyano (37) during a baseball game against Green Valley at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's infielder Robin Vergara (1) catches a fly ball from Green Valley during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Green Valley's Joseph Steidel (37) pitches to Basic during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's Robin Vergara (1) tosses his bat while running to first base during a baseball game against Green Valley at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's Ty Southisene (3) reacts after stealing second base against Green Valley's Caden Kirby (12) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic's Ty Southisene (3) slides into home base past Green Valley's Bridger Knudson (8) during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Basic’s Troy Southisene scores a run against Green Valley during a baseball game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Monday, March 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Basic cruised to a 15-2 home victory over Green Valley in a high school baseball game Monday.

Tate Southisene went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for the Wolves (8-0, 1-0 5A South Desert League).

Basic hosts Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Green Valley (11-3, 0-1) plays at Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

