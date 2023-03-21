Basic rolls past Green Valley in 5A baseball — PHOTOS
Basic defeated Green Valley in a high school baseball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Basic cruised to a 15-2 home victory over Green Valley in a high school baseball game Monday.
Tate Southisene went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for the Wolves (8-0, 1-0 5A South Desert League).
Basic hosts Legacy at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Green Valley (11-3, 0-1) plays at Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.