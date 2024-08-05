Bishop Gorman hires CSN assistant as new baseball coach

Bishop Gorman announced a new baseball coach Monday after its previous one was fired following an investigation into the program.

Bishop Gorman cheers for their team during a high school baseball game against Basic at Bishop Gorman High School on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

College of Southern Nevada assistant Matt Stoner will be Bishop Gorman’s new baseball coach, the Gaels announced Monday.

“We are excited to have Coach Stoner at Bishop Gorman and look forward to what his experience will bring to the program,” athletic director Grant Rice said in a statement.

Stoner, a Las Vegas native, Chaparral graduate and UNLV alum, has been an assistant at CSN since 2019. He previously coached at Green Valley and was a Bishop Gorman assistant.

Stoner replaces Chris Sheff, who was fired in June.

Sheff was suspended in April after Bishop Gorman said it “received some complaints that were concerning regarding our baseball program.” No reason was given for his dismissal.

The Gaels finished 11-17 last season and were 3-9 in Class 5A Desert League play. Bishop Gorman won the 5A state title in 2023.

The team forfeited an unspecified number of games last season for using an ineligible player. The school said the forfeitures had nothing to do with the investigation or Sheff’s suspension.

