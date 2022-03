Chloe Makinney (1) runs home after a three-run homer against Legacy during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Brytnee Caldwell (4) runs to first base safely after Bishop Gorman’s Jordyn Fray (12) missed a catch during a softball game at Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Jimena Barazza (7) tags out Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo (32) at second base during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Brytnee Caldwell (4) throws to first base for an out against Bishop Gorman during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Iyanna Meyers (2) makes a catch in the outfield for an out against Bishop Gorman during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Brytnee Caldwell (4) slides home for run against Bishop Gorman during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Jimena Barazza (7) makes a catch for an out as her teammate Brytnee Caldwell (4) looks on and Bishop Gorman’s Brooke Ventrelle (23) lowers her head during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) hits the ball for a hit against Bishop Gorman during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Destinee Jefferson (21) pitches the ball against Bishop Gorman during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Brooke Ventrelle (23) reaches short of the ball as Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) looks on during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Brooke Ventrelle (23) reacts after getting an out against Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legacy’s Madison Ruiz (9) throws the ball to the infield after a Bishop Gorman hit during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Brooke Ventrelle (23) throws to first base for an out against Legacy during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman hosted Legacy in a Class 4A softball game Friday afternoon. Gorman won 10-2.

Gorman will be back in action at 3:30 p.m. Monday hosting Las Vegas, while Legacy will host Cheyenne at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

