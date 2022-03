Bishop Gorman’s Gunnar Myro (8) is tagged out at second base by Liberty’s Dylan Fisher (11) during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Logan Meusy (1) scores a run during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Logan Meusy (1) is tagged out at second base by Bishop Gorman’s Demitri Diamant (5) during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Dylan Fisher (11) runs home for a run against Bishop Gorman during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Aiden Pollock (13) makes an outfield catch for an out during a baseball game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Gunnar Myro (8) reacts after missing a ground ball during a baseball game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Dylan Fisher (11) is hit by a pitch during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Justin Crawford (3) runs home for a run against Liberty during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Tyler Avery (31) pitches the ball against Liberty during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Anthony Marnell (4) reacts after hitting a double during a baseball game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Maddox Riske (2) runs home for a run during a baseball game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Anthony Marnell (4) connects with the ball during a baseball game against Liberty at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Nicholas Blakeney (29) throws the ball to first base during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Dylan Fisher (11) throws the ball to first base during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Maddox Riske (2) throws to first base for an out against Liberty during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Logan Meusy (1) makes an outfield catch for an out during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Justin Crawford (3) steals second base as Liberty’s Dylan Fisher (11) looks on during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman’s Tommy Rose (23) runs home for a run against Liberty during a baseball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Brett Matson (2) makes an outfield catch for an out during a baseball game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman hosted Liberty in a Class 5A baseball game Wednesday afternoon. Gorman won 8-5.

Gorman will play at Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Friday. Liberty will play at Spring Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.