Bishop Gorman rolls to 5A state baseball title, first since 2015

RENO — Bishop Gorman cruised to a 10-1 victory over Desert Oasis to win the Class 5A state baseball championship Saturday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Junior shortstop Maddox Riske’s grand slam highlighted a six-run second inning as Gorman (35-2) never looked back to its 25th straight win.

It’s the Gaels’ ninth state title in school history, and first since 2015. Desert Oasis finishes 28-14.

