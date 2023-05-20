91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Bishop Gorman rolls to 5A state baseball title, first since 2015

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated May 20, 2023 - 2:57 pm
Bisho Gorman High School players celebrate as they advance to Class 5A state high school baseba ...
Bishop Gorman High School players celebrate as they advance to Class 5A state high school baseball title game after defeating Desert Oasis High 12-0 at UNR's Peccole Park, on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Reno. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

RENO — Bishop Gorman cruised to a 10-1 victory over Desert Oasis to win the Class 5A state baseball championship Saturday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Junior shortstop Maddox Riske’s grand slam highlighted a six-run second inning as Gorman (35-2) never looked back to its 25th straight win.

It’s the Gaels’ ninth state title in school history, and first since 2015. Desert Oasis finishes 28-14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman, Desert Oasis to play for 5A baseball state title— PHOTOS
Gorman, Desert Oasis to play for 5A baseball state title— PHOTOS
2
State preps baseball roundup: Shadow Ridge reaches 4A title game
State preps baseball roundup: Shadow Ridge reaches 4A title game
3
Liberty, Faith Lutheran claim 4A state swim titles
Liberty, Faith Lutheran claim 4A state swim titles
4
Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS
Centennial survives twice, advances to 5A softball final — PHOTOS
5
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Bishop Gorman claims 2nd straight 4A state softball title
Bishop Gorman claims 2nd straight 4A state softball title
Bishop Gorman rolls Desert Oasis for region baseball title — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rolls Desert Oasis for region baseball title — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman holds off No. 5 Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman holds off No. 5 Centennial in baseball — PHOTOS
Nevada Preps Boys Player of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Billy Scaldeferri
Nevada Preps Boys Player of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Billy Scaldeferri
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers — PHOTOS
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title