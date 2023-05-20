Bishop Gorman rolls to 5A state baseball title, first since 2015
Bishop Gorman used a six-run second inning to put away Desert Oasis in Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game in Reno to claim its first state title since 2015.
RENO — Bishop Gorman cruised to a 10-1 victory over Desert Oasis to win the Class 5A state baseball championship Saturday at UNR’s Peccole Park.
Junior shortstop Maddox Riske’s grand slam highlighted a six-run second inning as Gorman (35-2) never looked back to its 25th straight win.
It’s the Gaels’ ninth state title in school history, and first since 2015. Desert Oasis finishes 28-14.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
