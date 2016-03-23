BLAZER BASH: Chancellors cool Arbor View bats

Arbor View managed only two hits and couldn”t dig out of an early hole in a 9-1 six-inning loss to Chatsworth (California) to cap play in the Durango/Sierra Vista Pool at the Blazer Spring Bash.

The icy breeze that blew Tuesday night turned the baseball field at Durango into a modern-day version of San Francisco’s old Candlestick Park, complete with flying plastic bags and bundled-up fans.

And it seemingly put Arbor View’s bats into a deep freeze.

The Aggies managed only two hits and couldn’t dig out of an early hole in a 9-1 six-inning loss to Chatsworth (California) to cap play in the Durango/Sierra Vista Pool at the Blazer Spring Bash.

“We didn’t play sharp,” Arbor View coach Gary White said. “This is their fourth game in two days, and either they’re not used to it — it looked like they weren’t because they didn’t come out with the intensity, which I wanted to see.”

Arbor View (7-4), which had won seven straight, including its first three tournament games, will play Centennial (Calif.) at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Shadow Ridge. Chatsworth, meanwhile, finished undefeated in pool play and plays Las Vegas High at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Durango.

Chancellors right-hander Tommy Palomera shut down Arbor View over his six innings thanks largely to a dynamite curveball. Palomera fanned the side in the first inning and finished with 10 strikeouts as the Aggies were unable to capitalize on four walks.

Jacob Hamilton went 1-for-3, and Ryan McHale had Arbor View’s other hit, a wind-aided single to right field in the fourth. Two batters after McHale’s hit, Jayce Gardner reached on a fielder’s choice to score Joe Fitzhugh for the Aggies’ only run.

“Their pitcher was good. He was spotting his ball. He had a good curveball,” White said. “I’m not going to make excuses for our guys. The kid was good, and we just didn’t hit him.”

Chatsworth pounced for five runs in the top of the first inning. Daniel Zakosek, the second batter of the game, hit a solo homer to right before the Chancellors loaded the bases with two outs thanks to two walks and a single by Josh Garcia.

Arbor View starter Jaxon Sproul nearly struck out Brandon Bohning on an 0-and-2 pitch, and Bohning took advantage of the second chance by clearing the bases with a three-run triple that put the Chancellors on top, 4-0.

In the second inning, an error by Arbor View shortstop Nick Quintana on a potential double-play ball allowed Josh Medina to score, and one batter later, Garcia lined a two-run single to left to give Chatsworth an 8-0 lead.

“The first inning, it got out of hand. We couldn’t get out of the inning,” White said. “We were one slider away. He throws a good slider when it was 1-0, and if we get that call, it’s a 1-0 inning. And then we don’t turn the double play in the second inning and it’s three runs. We let it get out of hand early.”

Sproul settled down, retiring eight of nine at one point. He struck out four but walked six, three of which came in the sixth inning before Cody Ferguson relieved and got the final out.

“I tip my hat to him. He competed,” White said of Sproul. “He showed me a lot by competing out there, and I think he did a heck of a job.”

Arbor View 6, Centennial (Calif.) 2 — At Durango, Quintana hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and the Aggies made the most of their four hits to beat the Golden Hawks.

Austin Pfeifer threw a complete game to earn the win. He pitched out of a jam in the first inning and scattered eight hits, while striking out two.

Fitzhugh went 2-for-4 for Arbor View, which scored four times in the bottom of the first inning. Fitzhugh had a run-scoring double, and teammate McHale added an RBI single in the bottom of the second.

Basic 3, San Pedro (Calif.) 2 — At Sierra Vista, Gehrig Timmons’ bases-loaded single in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Jack Wold with the go-ahead run as the Wolves nipped the Pirates.

Garrett Giles was 2-for-3 with a triple, and David Huddleson was 2-for-2 for Basic.

Isaiah Bumgarner went 4-for-4 for San Pedro.

Basic 3, Independence (Calif.) 1 — At Sierra Vista, Ethen Ryan threw a five-hitter and struck out three to help the Wolves defeat the Falcons.

Basic scored single runs in each of the first three innings and had just three hits in the game.

Palo Verde 9, Verdugo Hills (Calif.) 1 — At Centennial, Sam Powers went 3-for-3 with a run, and Wesley Cosby homered in his only at-bat to help the Panthers down the Dons.

Cobi Fiechtner was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Dylan Orlando went 2-for-4 for Palo Verde, which scored seven runs in the fourth inning.

Jason Beatty, Kristian Garcia and Israel Gutierrez combined on a five-hitter for Palo Verde.

Centennial 12, Verdugo Hills (Calif.) 2 — At Centennial, Jake Rogers was 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Garrett Holden went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs rout the Dons in six innings.

Jared Grimm went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Hayden Rosenkrantz went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Centennial. Brett Berger was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Kyle Horton tossed a one-hitter and struck out four for Centennial.

Centennial 11, Poly (Calif.) 4 — At Centennial, Holden was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Bulldogs scored nine first-inning runs to down the Parrots.

Horton was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Berger was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Centennial.

Las Vegas 7, Banning (Calif.) 1 — At Las Vegas, Diego Delgado was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and two RBIs as the Wildcats beat the Pilots.

Jared Herrera was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Antonio Gaxiola went 2-for-3 with a double for Las Vegas, which broke a 1-1 tie with a six-run sixth inning.

Trey Chauncey tossed a nine-hitter and struck out six.

Durango 11, Cheyenne Mountain (Colo.) 1 — At Durango, Duke Pahukoa went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs as the Trailblazers topped the Indians in five innings.

Colin Marracco was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Richard Mascarenas was 2-for-3 for Durango.

Charles Smith tossed a six-hitter and struck out seven for Durango.

San Fernando (Calif.) 10, Durango 6 — At Durango, the the Tigers plated five runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Trailblazers.

Duke Pahukoa was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Durango, which scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.

Shadow Ridge 15, Birmingham (Calif.) 14 — At Shadow Ridge, Quinn Ayers scored the winning run when Koby Millner’s bases-loaded ground ball was misplayed with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Mustangs nipped the Patriots in five innings.

Eric Jordan was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Justin Lee went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Trevin Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Ryan Mendoza was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI for Birmingham.

Shadow Ridge 8, Carson (Calif.) 5 — At Shadow Ridge, Jordan was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help the Mustangs defeat the Colts.

Kyle Gaura was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Jonathan Lopez-Orozco was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Carson.

Liberty 7, Rock Canyon (Colo.) 4 — At Durango, Dylan Miller’s sharp single up the middle plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as the Patriots rallied to top the Jaguars.

The game was tied heading to the bottom of the sixth, but Liberty scored three times and the game ended after six because of the tournament time limit.

Jordan Moreno went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and pitched a scoreless sixth to earn the win.

Liberty 2, Centennial (Calif.) 1 — At Durango, Omar Ortiz walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to force home Kaeden Camat-Toki with the winning run as the Patriots edged the Golden Hawks.

Daniel Gonzalez led off the inning with a single. After Camat-Toki pinch ran, a hit batter and an error loaded the bases for Ortiz.

Ed O’Bannon threw a six-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk to get the win.

Moreno went 2-for-3 with a double, and Jayzen Ramirez was 2-for-4 with a double for Liberty.

Birmingham (Calif.) 14, Faith Lutheran 1 — At Shadow Ridge, Jorge Navarrete had two hits and five RBIs as the Patriots blitzed the Crusaders in five innings.

Alberto Lopez had two hits and three RBIs for Faith Lutheran.

Foothill 4, Rim of the World (Calif.) 2 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Kelton Lachelt allowed no earned runs on five hits in six innings to lead the Falcons over the Fighting Scots.

Lachelt struck out four and walked one before giving way to Steven Yonce, who threw a scoreless seventh to get the save.

Lachelt and Trentin Price each had an RBI single for Foothill, and teammate Kelton McCall had a run-scoring double.

Deagan Risnes was 2-for-3 for Rim of the World.

Sylmar (Calif.) 4, Foothill 3 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Roberto Jaime singled home Andrew Ochoa with one out in the bottom of the eighth to give the Spartans the win over the Falcons.

Ochoa led off the eighth with a double and went to third on an error.

Jordan Fredericksen’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly gave Foothill a 3-2 lead, but Freddy Reynoso doubled with two outs and scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to force the extra frame.

Ochoa was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, and Christian Ruiz went 2-for-4 for the Spartans.

Shay Landers had a double and two RBIs, and Lachelt went 2-for-5 with a run to lead Foothill.

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Sylmar (Calif.) 6 — At Cimarron-Memorial, winning pitcher Luis Flores went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Spartans used a nine-run fifth inning to down the Spartans.

Jaret Godman was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Richie Coughlin was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Cimarron. Justin Cuddeback was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Cimarron.

Martin Ortega homered and had four RBIs for Sylmar.