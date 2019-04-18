Blazer Bash: Trace Evans guides Basic past Faith Lutheran

Trace Evans threw a five-hitter and struck out two on Wednesday to guide Basic’s baseball team to a 5-2 win over Faith Lutheran in the Blazer Spring Bash at Durango.

Morgan Lieberman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hunter Katschke was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Demetrius Vigil was 2-for-3 with a double for the Wolves, who led 3-0 after two innings.

Kyle Turner was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Basic.

Parker Sylvester went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Crusaders.

Durango 6, Garfield (Calif.) 0 — At Durango, Daniel Hauben spun a one-hitter, walking four and striking out five, as the Trailblazers blanked the Bulldogs.

Ryan Barry was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Chase Watkins was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for Durango.

Durango 14, Moapa Valley 0 — At Durango, Hauben was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and five RBIs as the Trailblazers routed the Pirates in five innings.

Chase Ludwick was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Ryan Barry and Renae Lara each went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Durango.

Tyler Donohue tossed a three-hitter for Durango.

Legacy 5, Verdugo Hills (Calif.) 4 — At Legacy, courtesy runner Steven Tamborello raced home with the go-ahead run on a passed ball with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Longhorns by the Dons.

Zachary Chin also had a two-run double in the inning as the Longhorns erased a 4-0 deficit.

Logan Berry was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Legacy.

Luke Waters was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Verdugo Hills.

Spring Valley 4, Chatsworth (Calif.) 0 — At Durango, Erik Dulittle tossed a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts as the Grizzlies blanked the Chancellors.

Braxton Bruschke was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Tony Otis went 1-for-3 with a double for Spring Valley.

Chatsworth (Calif.) 9, Rancho 2 — At Durango, Austin Carrillo went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs to help the Chancellors down the Rams.

Shelby Richards was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Rancho.

Las Vegas 5-8, Sylmar (Calif.) 0-0 — At Las Vegas High, Nathan Freimuth tossed a four-hit shutout in the opener, and Daniel Jimenez threw a four-hit shutout in the nightcap as the Wildcats swept the Spartans.

Freimuth struck out 10 in the opener. Jimenez and Jacob Peters each went 2-for-4 for Las Vegas.

Jimenez fanned nine in the finale. Freimuth was 2-for-3 with a double, and Martin Simmons went 2-for-3 for Las Vegas in the second game.

Cimarron-Memorial 2-4, Birmingham (Calif.) 0-2 — At Cimarron, Ricardo Garcia’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning of the second game allowed the Spartans to complete a sweep of the Patriots.

Lawrence Campa was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Mike Overland was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the second game for Cimarron.

In the opener, Zach Culver and Lance Quaney combined on a four-hit shutout. Overland was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Spartans.

Bonanza 6-2, Poly (Calif.) 1-6 — At Bonanza, Julian DeLeon tossed a five-hitter and struck out nine in the opener to help the Bengals split a doubleheader with the Parrots.

DeLeon went 3-for-4 with a double, and Ryan Webster was 2-for-3 with two doubles in the first game for Bonanza.

In the nightcap, Orbein Hernandez-Silva was 2-for-2 for Bonanza.

Centennial 11, South Gate (Calif.) 5 — At Centennial, Kris Bow went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Bulldogs by the Rams in six innings.

Jamie Powell was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Denae Benites went 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Centennial starter Jonathan Merino tossed four no-hit innings and struck out eight.

Shadow Ridge 10, Pahrump Valley 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Mason Rhiner tossed a six-inning five-hitter, striking out seven and walking three, to lead the Mustangs by the Trojans.

Austin Cullor was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Hunter Staley went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for Shadow Ridge. Brennen Lyman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Mustangs.

Joey Koenig was 2-for-3 for Pahrump.

Shadow Ridge 10, San Fernando (Calif.) 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Kadin McDonald was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Mustangs to a five-inning win over the Tigers.

Andrue Sanchez was 2-for-3, and Ashton Caniglia was 1-for-2 with two RBIs for Shadow Ridge.

Isaiah Salas, Conner Lowry, Brennen Lyman and Jordan Marlott combined on a two-hitter for the Mustangs.

Palo Verde 6, Banning (Calif.) 5 — At Palo Verde, Josiah Cromwick’s sacrifice fly to left field plated Matthew Minkoff with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Panthers edged the Pilots.

Cromwick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Minkoff went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Palo Verde.

Hunter Chenowyth was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for the Panthers.

Granada Hills (Calif.) 10, Palo Verde 8 — At Palo Verde, Alberto Prado was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to help the Highlanders hold off the Panthers.

George Alonso was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, and Bryce Robison went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Palo Verde, which trailed 8-2 after two innings. Cromwick was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Panthers.

Foothill 24, Locke (Calif.) 7 — At Legacy, Tommy Dirk went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs as the Falcons pounded out 20 hits in a five-inning win over the Saints.

Gabe Medina was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Jake Perales was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Foothill.

Steve Murray went 2-for-3 with three runs, and Ethan Yatson and Eric Vaccaro each went 2-for-3 for the Falcons.

Boulder City 15, Sierra Vista 3 — At Sierra Vista, Joey Giunta went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to help the Eagles top the Mountain Lions.

Blaze Trumble was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and Scott Bahde was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Boulder City.

Casey Bochenczak was 1-for-4 with an RBI for Sierra Vista.

Sierra Vista 11, Centennial (Calif.) 4 — At Sierra Vista, Zachary Kreithe went 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBIs to power the Mountain Lions by the Golden Hawks.

Champ Tenorio was 3-for-3 with a double for Sierra Vista.

Alex Chavira scattered eight hits and struck out seven for the Mountain Lions.

Centennial (Calif.) 6, Boulder City 5 — At Sierra Vista, Chris Gerek scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Golden Hawks by the Eagles.

Devin Lopez was 3-for-4, and Matthew Felsenfeld went 2-for-3 for Boulder City.