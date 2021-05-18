Centennial rallies for win in 5A Southern Region baseball

Third-seeded Centennial rallied for five runs in the second inning to defeat No. 14 Las Vegas on Monday to open the Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament.

Jordan Boman was 2-for-4 with a double and a home run for the Bulldogs, who will host No. 6 Coronado in a winners bracket game at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Ryan Martinez got the win, allowing four runs, three earned, and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Las Vegas will travel to No. 11 Green Valley in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 7 Cimarron-Memorial 8, No. 10 Rancho 7 — At Cimarron-Memorial, the Spartans scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on.

Cimarron-Memorial will travel to No. 2 Palo Verde at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Rancho will face the loser of Tuesday’s Centennial-Coronado game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 8 Faith Lutheran 8, No. 9 Desert Oasis 1 — At Faith Lutheran, six Crusaders had multihit games, and they scored five runs in the fifth to secure the win.

Faith Lutheran will play at No. 1 Bishop Gorman at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Desert Oasis, the 2019 state champion, will meet the loser between No. 5 Liberty and No. 13 Spring Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 5 Liberty 12, No. 12 Arbor View 2 (six innings) — At Liberty, the Patriots scored four runs in the first inning and cruised from there.

Liberty will host No. 13 Spring Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Arbor View will play at No. 4 Basic in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Softball

No. 7 Rancho 5, No. 10 Foothill 2 — At Rancho, Jill Colgan struck out 13 in a complete-game effort to lift the Rams.

Rancho scored single runs in the first and fourth and added three in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead. The Rams will play at No. 2 Centennial at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Foothill will meet the loser of Tuesday’s game between No. 3 Arbor View and No. 6 Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 6 Faith Lutheran 18, No. 11 Basic 17 — At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders led 16-6 after three innings, then escaped with the win.

Faith Lutheran will travel to No. 3 Arbor View at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Basic will visit the loser of Tuesday’s game between No. 2 Centennial and No. 7 Rancho at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 9 Desert Oasis 9, No. 8 Sierra Vista 3 — At Sierra Vista, Desert Oasis scored three runs in the first inning and coasted to victory.

Desert Oasis will play at No. 1 Green Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Sierra Vista will travel to the loser of Tuesday’s game between No. 4 Shadow Ridge and No. 5 Palo Verde at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Monday’s best

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-4 win over Las Vegas.

Gary Cooper, Durango — The senior threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Chaparral.

Chase Gallegos, Liberty — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 12-2 win over Arbor View.

Zane Kelly, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in an 8-1 win over Desert Oasis.

Dylan Venturini, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in an 8-7 win over Rancho.

Softball

Jordyn Ebert, Basic — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-17 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Jill Colgan, Rancho — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 13, in a 5-2 win over Rancho.

Aisah Findlay, Desert Oasis — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored in a 9-3 win over Sierra Vista.

Jillian Molnar, Faith Lutheran — The freshman was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-17 win over Basic.

Brianna Villarreal, Spring Valley — The senior was 5-for-5 with a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-6 win over Eldorado.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.