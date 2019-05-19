105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Class 1A: Indian Springs fights back to win second straight title

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2019 - 8:19 pm
 

Indian Springs’ baseball team isn’t one for doing things the easy way.

The Thunderbirds needed to win twice on championship day last season to capture their first state baseball title in 45 years.

So when Indian Springs needed to beat rival Pahranagat Valley twice Saturday to repeat as champions, there was no panic.

Isiah Jones scored from first when Lucas Vandever’s double to left field was misplayed with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Thunderbirds a 4-3 victory over the Panthers and their second consecutive Class 1A state title Saturday in Overton.

Indian Springs won the first game 6-4.

“I told these kids they can accomplish anything,” Thunderbirds assistant coach Jamie Molloy said. “They did it last year. They did it again last week when we won twice on the last day at regionals. They just woke up this morning and said ‘Let’s go do it.’”

Indian Springs (21-8-1), which squandered a lead in Friday’s winners bracket final before falling to the Panthers, led Saturday’s second game 3-1 before Pahranagat Valley rallied to tie the score 3-3.

“They didn’t back down. They didn’t put their heads down,” Molloy said. “We’ve had our doubts at times, but I don’t doubt these kids anymore.”

Jones led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to left field. Vandever ripped a double to left, and Jones raced home with the winning run.

“When we play Pahranagat Valley, they bring out the best in us,” Molloy said.

Jordan Flamm was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Thunderbirds.

Jaren Leavitt was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Panthers (21-5).

In the first game, Ryan Gertz went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help Indian Springs erase an early 4-1 deficit.

Jesse Jones was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.