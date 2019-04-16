Cowboy Classic: Clark, Lincoln County declared co-champs

Clark and Lincoln County’s baseball teams were declared co-champions of the Cowboy Classic tournament Tuesday after rain washed out the tournament championship game at Chaparral.

The Chargers edged Mojave, and Lincoln County held off Chaparral in the semifinals.

The third-place game between Mojave and Chaparral was rained out in the top of the fourth inning.

Clark 2, Mojave 1 — At Chaparral, Joey O’Connor’s double to right-center field in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Julio Hernandez with the winning run as the Chargers edged the Rattlers in a semifinal.

Hernandez led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to left before O’Connor ripped a ball that one-hopped the fence in right-center.

Koby Cornejo had an RBI double in the fourth inning for Clark.

Luke Miles tossed a five-hitter and struck out 12 for the Chargers.

Kevin Gutierrez had two hits for Mojave. The Rattlers’ Mike Cianci also tossed a five-hitter and struck out eight.

Lincoln County 8, Chaparral 6 — At Chaparral, Kamdon Lewis was 4-for-4 with an RBI to help the Lynx down the Cowboys in a semifinal.

McKinley O’Connor was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Kobe Walker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Lincoln County.

Rodney Elosegui was 3-for-4 with a solo home run, and Dennis Perez was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Chaparral.

Western 3, Valley 2 — At Valley, Tim Buckles’ single to center with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning plated Adonis Cherry with the winning run as the Warriors walked off winners over the Vikings in six innings in a consolation game.

Buckles was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Xavier Thomas was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Western.

Western’s Christian Reyes tossed a one-hitter and struck out 11.

Keenan McNair was 1-for-3 for Valley.

Western 9, Canyon Springs 2 — At Valley, winning pitcher Sebastian Reyes was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to guide the Warriors by the Pioneers in a consolation game.

Christian Reyes was 1-for-1 and scored three runs, and Christopher Williams went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Western.

Nick Brito was 1-for-3 with a double, and Christian Cervantes was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Canyon Springs.

Desert Pines 8, Valley 6 — At Valley, Fernando Fuentes went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and the Jaguars scored six runs in the fourth inning to top the Vikings in four innings in a consolation game.

James Greco was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Desert Pines.

Primitivo Garcia-Palomares was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, and McNair was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Valley.

Virgin Valley 14, Desert Pines 4 — At Eldorado, Stevie Fuqua was 2-for-2 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs top the Jaguars in five innings in the Cowboy Classic.

Aiden Woods went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and winning pitcher Shawn Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Anderson allowed six hits and struck out 11.

Omar Becerra was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Greco was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Desert Pines.

Virgin Valley 10, Canyon Springs 9 — At Eldorado, Woods was 1-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Bulldogs edge the Pioneers in three innings in a consolation game.

Daxon Toone was 2-for-2 with three runs, and Nathan Abbott was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Virgin Valley.

Martin Blake was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Canyon Springs.