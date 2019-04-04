Desert Classic: Centennial stuns third-ranked Doral Academy

Austin Kryszczuk went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run on Wednesday as Centennial High’s baseball team stunned third-ranked Doral Academy (Florida), 7-3 in the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic.

The Bulldogs scored all of their runs in the third inning and the game was called after five innings due to a tournament time limit.

The Bulldogs scored all of their runs in the third inning and the game was called after five innings due to a tournament time limit.

The Firebirds (12-1) are ranked third nationally by USA Today and built a 3-0 lead after two innings.

“We threatened in the first and second (innings) and had a base-running blunder in both innings,” Cerrone said. “But we came back and put a lot of good at-bats together in the third inning. We sprayed the ball all over.

“We always talk about going out and putting together a good effort, and we did that.”

Trevor Wright was 3-for-3 with a double, and Travis Rice was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Centennial.

Jonathan Merino tossed a four-hitter for Centennial, striking out four.

“We had a sophomore pitching, and he didn’t get rattled,” Cerrone said.

“It’s a good win.”

Bishop Gorman 11, O’Gorman (S.D.) 3 — At Gorman, Santino Panaro was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to power the Gaels to a five-inning win.

John Gaughan was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dominyk Bullard was 1-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs for Gorman.

Liberty 10, Brighton (Utah) 0 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Dawson Beard allowed just two hits and three walks and struck out 11 in ⅔ innings to lead the Patriots to a six-inning win over the Bengals.

Ethan Safier was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Josh Rogers went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Liberty. James Katona went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Logan Coons, Logan Meusy and Dylan San Nicolas all went 2-for-3 for Liberty.

Basic 7, Lone Peak (Utah) 7 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, the Wolves scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to earn a tie with the Knights.

Kyle Turner was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, and teammate Trace Evans had a two-run single for Basic.

Trey Gambill belted a two-run homer, and Davis Child had an RBI single for Lone Peak.

Davis (Utah) 8, Legacy 5 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Michael Phearson doubled home the go-ahead run to spark a three-run eighth inning that lifted the Darts by the Longhorns.

Fabian Torres was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Legacy, which scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game.

Aaron Lopez was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Isiah Buhecker went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Legacy.

Ventura (Calif.) 7, Durango 2 — At Bishop Gorman, Michael Murray went 1-for-4 with three RBIs to help the Cougars top the Trailblazers.

Robbie Gallegos was 2-for-3 for Durango.