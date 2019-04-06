87°F
Baseball

Desert Classic: Gaels’ Trevor Meisner tosses gem against Legacy

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2019 - 9:01 pm
 

Trevor Meisner spun a six-inning one-hitter and struck out eight on Friday to lead host Bishop Gorman to a 10-0 win over Legacy in the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic.

Carson Wells was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs, and Dominyk Bullard was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Gorman.

Cameron Hougham went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Gaels.

Coronado 9, Davis (Utah) 8 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Ethan Stephens went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs to help the Cougars edge the Darts.

Jarrett Kenyon was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Josh Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Coronado.

Logan Bleazard went 2-for-3 with a double for the Cougars.

Durango 1, Brighton (Utah) 0 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Adrian Oles was 3-for-4 and drove in the game’s lone run to help the Trailblazers defeat the Bengals.

Andrew Ramirez went the distance, striking out five and allowing six hits and four walks to earn the victory for Durango.

Blake Logan was 2-for-2 for Durango.

Doral Academy (Fla.) 3, Basic 1 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Adrian Figueroa and Luis Espinal combined on a four-hitter to help the Firebirds edge the Wolves.

Doral, ranked eighth nationally by USA Today, broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth inning.

Shane Spencer tossed a two-hitter and struck out six for Basic.

Zach Hose was 1-for-3 with a double for the Wolves.

Liberty 3, Bellflower (Calif.) 0 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Chase Maloney tossed a one-hitter as the Patriots defeated the Buccaneers.

Maloney struck out seven and walked two.

Logan Meusy went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Chase Gallegos went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Liberty.

Trinity 4, Centennial 3 — At Bishop Gorman, Bryan Muniz tripled and scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Conquerors by the Bulldogs.

Austin Kryszczuk was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Centennial, which scored three runs after two were out in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game.

Trevor Wright was 1-for-4 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

