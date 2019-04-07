Desert Classic: Justin Lamantia tosses 11-inning gem for Legacy

Justin Lamantia tossed an 11-inning complete game Saturday to lead Legacy’s baseball team to a 4-1 win over Brighton (Utah) in the Bishop Gorman Desert Classic at Mountain’s Edge Park.

Lamantia allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes.

Steven Tamborello’s two-run single in the top of the 11th inning broke a 1-1 tie, and Isaiah Buhecker followed with an RBI single for Legacy.

Christian Becerra was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and C.J. Stanton and Zachary Chin each went 2-for-5 with a double for the Longhorns.

Basic 6, Davis (Utah) 3 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Hunter Katschke was 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wolves past the Darts.

Zach Hose was 2-for-3 for Basic.

Stockton Hall went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI for Davis.

Centennial 10, Bellflower (Calif.) 1 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Austin Kryszczuk went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs by the Buccaneers.

Zachary Hare was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Dallan Cave was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for Centennial.

Kris Bow was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Coronado 14, Trinity (Fla.) 11 — At Mountain’s Edge Park, Ryan Kiernan was 3-for-3 with a home run, four runs and three RBIs as the Cougars built a 12-0 lead after three innings and held off the Conquerors.

Josh Johnson was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Jarrett Kenyon was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs for Coronado.

Durango 2, O’Gorman (S.D.) 1 — At Durango, Jayden Collins went 2-for-3 and drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Trailblazers by the Knights.

Andrew Ramirez drew a walk to start the bottom of the sixth, and pinch-runner Andrew Hauben moved to second on a throwing error before scoring on Collins’ single.

Adrian Oles was 2-for-3 with a double for Durango.

Ventura (Calif.) 6, Bishop Gorman 1 — At Gorman, Konner McGregor tossed a five-hitter and struck out 10 as the Cougars topped the Gaels in a semifinal.

Noah Gulley was 1-for-3 with a double and a run for Gorman.

Vauxhall (Canada) 2, Liberty 0 — At Bishop Gorman, Thomas Little tossed six innings of one-hit ball to lead the Jets by the Patriots in the semifinals.

Max Grant was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Vauxhall.

Ethan O’Neal scattered nine hits and struck out four in six innings for Liberty.