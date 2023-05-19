86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Baseball

Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 6:30 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2023 - 9:03 pm
Desert Oasis' Connor Jacob (8) gets a high-five from his teammate Porter Brunn (26) after scori ...
Desert Oasis' Connor Jacob (8) gets a high-five from his teammate Porter Brunn (26) after scoring on a single by Desert Oasis' Noah Griffith (17) during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Desert Oasis defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 2-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Desert Oasis will play Bishop Gorman — which rolled to a 10-0 win in six innings over Damonte Ranch in the other opening-round game — in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Bishop Manogue will play Damonte Ranch in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Senior right-hander Tyler Kennedy threw six-plus shutout innings for the Diamondbacks (27-12). Seth Graham-Pippin recorded the final three outs and stranded two runners in the seventh for Bishop Manogue (26-8).

Gorman senior right-hander Kaden Soder threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Shadow Ridge outlasts Palo Verde for volleyball title — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge outlasts Palo Verde for volleyball title — PHOTOS
2
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
3
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
4
State preps baseball roundup: Foothill advances to 4A title game
State preps baseball roundup: Foothill advances to 4A title game
5
Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde to play for 5A boys volleyball title
Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde to play for 5A boys volleyball title
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Bishop Gorman rolls Desert Oasis for region baseball title — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rolls Desert Oasis for region baseball title — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis eliminates Basic, clinches state berth — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis eliminates Basic, clinches state berth — PHOTOS
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
Gorman looks to cap dominant baseball season with state title
State preps softball roundup: Gorman earns shot at 2nd straight title
State preps softball roundup: Gorman earns shot at 2nd straight title
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
Roundup: Gorman softball stays unbeaten in 4A state tourney
Roundup: Gorman softball stays unbeaten in 4A state tourney