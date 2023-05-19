Desert Oasis, Gorman spotless in 5A state baseball openers

Desert Oasis shut down Northern champion Bishop Manogue, and Bishop Gorman handled Damonte Ranch in the opening round of the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

Desert Oasis' Connor Jacob (8) gets a high-five from his teammate Porter Brunn (26) after scoring on a single by Desert Oasis' Noah Griffith (17) during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Desert Oasis defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 2-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Desert Oasis will play Bishop Gorman — which rolled to a 10-0 win in six innings over Damonte Ranch in the other opening-round game — in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Bishop Manogue will play Damonte Ranch in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Senior right-hander Tyler Kennedy threw six-plus shutout innings for the Diamondbacks (27-12). Seth Graham-Pippin recorded the final three outs and stranded two runners in the seventh for Bishop Manogue (26-8).

Gorman senior right-hander Kaden Soder threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

