Desert Oasis takes down Northern champion in 5A state opener

Desert Oasis' Connor Jacob (8) gets a high-five from his teammate Porter Brunn (26) after scoring on a single by Desert Oasis' Noah Griffith (17) during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

RENO — Desert Oasis defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 2-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.

Senior right-hander Tyler Kennedy threw six-plus shutout innings for the Diamondbacks (27-12). Seth Graham-Pippin recorded the final three outs and stranded two runners in the seventh for Bishop Manogue (26-8).

Desert Oasis will play Thursday’s Bishop Gorman-Damonte Ranch winner in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Bishop Manogue will play the Gorman-Damonte Ranch loser in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

