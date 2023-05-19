Desert Oasis takes down Northern champion in 5A state opener
Desert Oasis shut down Northern champion Bishop Manogue in the opening round of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday in Reno.
RENO — Desert Oasis defeated Northern champion Bishop Manogue 2-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A baseball state tournament Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park.
Senior right-hander Tyler Kennedy threw six-plus shutout innings for the Diamondbacks (27-12). Seth Graham-Pippin recorded the final three outs and stranded two runners in the seventh for Bishop Manogue (26-8).
Desert Oasis will play Thursday’s Bishop Gorman-Damonte Ranch winner in a winner’s bracket game at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday’s state title game.
Bishop Manogue will play the Gorman-Damonte Ranch loser in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.