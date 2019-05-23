108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Baseball

Diamondbacks’ Aaron Roberts earns Gatorade honor

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2019 - 8:25 am
 

Desert Oasis senior Aaron Roberts has been named the Gatorade Nevada Baseball Player of the Year.

The pitcher/infielder hit .444 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 RBIs and 33 walks (six intentional). He was 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 43 innings for the Diamondbacks, who won their first Class 4A state title last week.

Roberts, who holds a 3.27 GPA, has signed to play at the University of California next season.

He is eligible for the national player of the year award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Desert Oasis players celebrate their win over Reno 9-1 during the tie-breaker game of their ...
Class 4A: Desert Oasis wins first state title
By Mark Anderson / RJ

The Diamondbacks needed two games to get the job done, but they defeated Reno 9-1 in the decisive game Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Thinkstock
Small schools: Mason Thornock guides Lynx into 2A title game
RJ

Mason Thornock went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI and tossed a five-hit shutout to help Lincoln County return to the Class 2A state championship game with a 10-0 win over Yerington in the winners’ bracket final at The Meadows.