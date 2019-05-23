Diamondbacks’ Aaron Roberts earns Gatorade honor

Desert Oasis senior Aaron Roberts has been named the Gatorade Nevada Baseball Player of the Year.

Desert Oasis senior Aaron Roberts, 18, hits the ball during a team practice at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Desert Oasis senior Aaron Roberts has been named the Gatorade Nevada Baseball Player of the Year.

The pitcher/infielder hit .444 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 RBIs and 33 walks (six intentional). He was 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 43 innings for the Diamondbacks, who won their first Class 4A state title last week.

Roberts, who holds a 3.27 GPA, has signed to play at the University of California next season.

He is eligible for the national player of the year award.