Diamondbacks’ Aaron Roberts earns Gatorade honor
Desert Oasis senior Aaron Roberts has been named the Gatorade Nevada Baseball Player of the Year.
The pitcher/infielder hit .444 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 58 RBIs and 33 walks (six intentional). He was 6-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 43 innings for the Diamondbacks, who won their first Class 4A state title last week.
Roberts, who holds a 3.27 GPA, has signed to play at the University of California next season.
He is eligible for the national player of the year award.