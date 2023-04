Doral Academy defeated Desert Pines in a high school baseball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Doral Academy's Sebastian Zaman (7) slides into home base to score a run in front of Desert Pines pitcher Zachary Perez (22) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Gilbert Quintero catches a fly ball from Doral Academy's Kainoa Paul, not pictured, during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Logan Olivier (17) scores a run against Desert Pines during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Jose Zamora pitches to Doral Academy during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Tristan Lett (8) pitches to Desert Pines during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Sebastian Zaman (7) runs to first base during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Gilbert Quintero (15) gets forced out by Doral Academy's Garrett Foster (13) at first base during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Dupree Roby (3) runs for first base against Doral Academy during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Kainoa Paul (4) gets to second base against Desert Pines' Jose Zamora (1) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Zachary Perez (22) steals second base against Doral Academy's Kainoa Paul (4) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy's Corin Masinter (1) catches a fly ball from Desert Pines during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Kevin Ruiz (7) jumps back to first base while playing Doral Academy during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Zachary Perez (22) pitches to Doral Academy during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Eric Milian (14) forces out Doral Academy's Maddox Fikkert (10) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Dupree Roby (3) steals second base against Doral Academy's Jack Freiert (6) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines' Jose Zamora (1) steals second base against Doral Academy's Kainoa Paul (4) during a baseball game at Desert Pines High School on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doral Academy held off Desert Pines for a 5-4 road win in a high school baseball game Monday.

Doral Academy (5-8-1) plays at Mojave at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Desert Pines (1-5-2) plays at Chaparral at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

