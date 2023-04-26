Foothill blanks Tech in baseball — PHOTOS

Foothill claimed a home win over Tech in a high school baseball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.

Foothill's Kaden Straily (21) delivers against Southeast Career Tech during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's Tyler Straily (16) is tagged out by Southeast Career Tech's Bruce Trzpis (5) at home plate during the fouth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southeast Career Tech's Luke Hughes (2) throws a ball to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against Foothill at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southeast Career Tech's Luke Hughes (2) is tagged out by Foothill's catcher Michael Gibson (2) during the third inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) slides safely into home plate as Southeast Career Tech's Bruce Trzpis (5) waits for a ball during the first inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) throws the ball hit by Southeast Career Tech's Kentin Grantz (17) to first during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a single by Foothill's Quinton Terrell (99) during the first inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) gets a high-five from his teammate Michael Gibson (2) after scoring on a single by Foothill's Matt Szymarek (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southeast Career Tech's Brock Barlow (99) delivers against Foothill during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southeast Career Tech's Braydon Bond (58) catches the ball hit by Foothill's Treysen Smith (9) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) reacts after their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career Tech at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) celebrates their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career Tech with his teammates Foothill's Jakob Hanson (1) and Foothill's Koa Sibal (25) at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill shut out Tech 2-0 in a high school baseball game Tuesday at Foothill.

Kaden Straily threw seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed five hits and two walks for the Falcons (21-6, 7-1 Class 4A Mountain League).

Matt Szymarek and Quinton Terrell each drove in a run for Foothill, and Landon Angelo went 2-for-3.

Bruce Trzpis went 2-for-3 for Tech (14-13, 2-6).

Foothill hosts Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Tech plays at Durango at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

