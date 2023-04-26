75°F
Baseball

Foothill blanks Tech in baseball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 7:14 pm
 
Foothill's Kaden Straily (21) delivers against Southeast Career Tech during the sixth inning of ...
Foothill's Kaden Straily (21) delivers against Southeast Career Tech during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's Tyler Straily (16) is tagged out by Southeast Career Tech's Bruce Trzpis (5) at home ...
Foothill's Tyler Straily (16) is tagged out by Southeast Career Tech's Bruce Trzpis (5) at home plate during the fouth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Southeast Career Tech's Luke Hughes (2) throws a ball to first base during the first inning of ...
Southeast Career Tech's Luke Hughes (2) throws a ball to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against Foothill at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Southeast Career Tech's Luke Hughes (2) is tagged out by Foothill's catcher Michael Gibson (2) ...
Southeast Career Tech's Luke Hughes (2) is tagged out by Foothill's catcher Michael Gibson (2) during the third inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) slides safely into home plate as Southeast Career Tech's Bruce Trz ...
Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) slides safely into home plate as Southeast Career Tech's Bruce Trzpis (5) waits for a ball during the first inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) throws the ball hit by Southeast Career Tech's Kentin Grantz (17 ...
Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) throws the ball hit by Southeast Career Tech's Kentin Grantz (17) to first during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a single by Foothil ...
Foothill's Andrew Durham (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring on a single by Foothill's Quinton Terrell (99) during the first inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) gets a high-five from his teammate Michael Gibson (2) after scor ...
Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) gets a high-five from his teammate Michael Gibson (2) after scoring on a single by Foothill's Matt Szymarek (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's Kaden Straily (21) delivers against Southeast Career Tech during the sixth inning of ...
Foothill's Kaden Straily (21) delivers against Southeast Career Tech during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Southeast Career Tech's Brock Barlow (99) delivers against Foothill during the sixth inning of ...
Southeast Career Tech's Brock Barlow (99) delivers against Foothill during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Southeast Career Tech's Braydon Bond (58) catches the ball hit by Foothill's Treysen Smith (9) ...
Southeast Career Tech's Braydon Bond (58) catches the ball hit by Foothill's Treysen Smith (9) during the sixth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) reacts after their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career T ...
Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) reacts after their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career Tech at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) celebrates their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career Tec ...
Foothill's pitcher Kaden Straily (21) celebrates their 2-0 victory against Southeast Career Tech with his teammates Foothill's Jakob Hanson (1) and Foothill's Koa Sibal (25) at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill shut out Tech 2-0 in a high school baseball game Tuesday at Foothill.

Kaden Straily threw seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed five hits and two walks for the Falcons (21-6, 7-1 Class 4A Mountain League).

Matt Szymarek and Quinton Terrell each drove in a run for Foothill, and Landon Angelo went 2-for-3.

Bruce Trzpis went 2-for-3 for Tech (14-13, 2-6).

Foothill hosts Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Tech plays at Durango at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

