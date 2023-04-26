Foothill blanks Tech in baseball — PHOTOS
Foothill claimed a home win over Tech in a high school baseball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Foothill shut out Tech 2-0 in a high school baseball game Tuesday at Foothill.
Kaden Straily threw seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed five hits and two walks for the Falcons (21-6, 7-1 Class 4A Mountain League).
Matt Szymarek and Quinton Terrell each drove in a run for Foothill, and Landon Angelo went 2-for-3.
Bruce Trzpis went 2-for-3 for Tech (14-13, 2-6).
Foothill hosts Silverado at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and Tech plays at Durango at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.