The Foothill baseball team defeated Shadow Ridge to win the Class 4A state title Saturday at the College of Southern Nevada.

Foothill's Lloyd Strother (42) gets a high-five from his teammate Michael Gibson (2) after scoring on a single by Foothill's Matt Szymarek (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Foothill High School, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill defeated Shadow Ridge 3-2 to win the Class 4A baseball state championship Saturday at the College of Southern Nevada.

This is the first baseball state title for Foothill. Shadow Ridge had been seeking its second straight title.

