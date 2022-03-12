Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Basic celebrates a win against Centennial in a high school baseball game at Basic High School on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Kobi Fiatoa, Pahranagat Valley — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in a 5-4 win over Valley.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Durango.

Chandler Schurley, Bonanza — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over Spring Valley.

Dylan Spencer, Boulder City — The junior was 5-for-7 with three doubles, eight RBIs, a run scored and a win on the mound in 12-2 and 15-3 wins over Silverado.

Softball

Kayla Acres, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-5 win over Aquinas (Calif.).

Briana Baca, Desert Oasis — The sophomore allowed one unearned run on three hits and struck out two in a complete-game 7-1 win.

Trinity Brandon, Arbor View — The senior was 3-for-6 with two triples, a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 5-4 win over Reno and a 10-0 win over Copper Hills (Utah).

Selena Cachu, Indian Springs — The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 14-4 win over Moapa Valley.

Yesenia Dillon, Spring Valley — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-5 loss to Lincoln County.

Jesse Farrell, Liberty — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in a 7-3 win over Coronado.

Annie Finch, Arbor View — The senior threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out 11 to earn two wins, 5-4 over Reno and 10-0 over Copper Hills (Utah).

Destinee Jefferson, Legacy — The senior allowed one run on two hits and struck out 10 in a six-inning complete-game 9-1 win over Moapa Valley.

Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw a six-inning, four-hit shutout with six strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Lehi (Utah).

Madeline Reed, Arbor View — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored in a 10-0 win over Copper Hills (Utah).

Madison Ruiz, Legacy — The senior was 1-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored; threw a five-inning shutout with two hits and eight strikeouts in an 8-0 win over White Pine.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore threw a seven-hit shutout with five strikeouts in an 8-0 win over Palo Verde.

Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored; pitched an inning of no-hit relief with one strikeout.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Bonanza 14, Spring Valley 1 (6)

Boulder City 12, Silverado 2 (6)

Boulder City 15, Silverado 3 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Durango 0 (5)

Foothill 12, Las Vegas 7

Indian Springs 8, Lincoln County 2 (5)

Moapa Valley 8, Lincoln County 5 (4)

Rancho 5, Foothill 1 (6)

Sierra Vista 16, Del Sol 1 (4)

Tech 17, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Valley 5, Pahranagat Valley 4

Virgin Valley 12, Wells 1 (4)

Softball

Arbor View 5, Reno 4

Arbor View 10, Copper Hills (Utah) 0 (4)

Bishop Gorman 11, Aquinas (Calif.) 5 (5)

Bishop Gorman 8, Lehi (Utah) 0 (5)

Bishop Gorman 8, Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 7 (4)

Cimarron-Memorial 16, The Meadows 3 (4)

Cimarron-Memorial 9, SLAM Nevada 0 (4)

Copper Hills (Utah) 5, Durango 4 (5)

Desert Oasis 7, Reno 1

Desert Oasis 4, McQueen 3

Faith Lutheran 8, Palo Verde 0

Faith Lutheran JV 16, Beaver Dam 7

Indian Springs 14, Moapa Valley 4 (4)

Indian Springs 15, White Pine 0 (3)

Laughlin 15, Sandy Valley 0 (3)

Laughlin 23, Sandy Valley 5 (3)

Las Vegas 13, Eldorado 0 (4)

Legacy 8, White Pine 0 (5)

Legacy 9, Moapa Valley 1 (6)

Liberty 7, Coronado 3

Lincoln County 9, Spring Valley 5

Mountain Ridge (Ariz.) 11, Sierra Vista 1 (4)

Pahranagat Valley 20, Beaver Dam 2 (3)

Pahranagat Valley 15, White Pine JV 7 (5)

Reed 10, Foothill 0 (4)

Spanish Springs 7, Foothill 0 (4)

Spanish Springs 15, Durango 0 (4)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.