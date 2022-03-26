Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Legacy’s Jimena Barazza (7) tags out Bishop Gorman’s Allie Bernardo (32) at second base during a softball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Theodore Chartier, Legacy — The junior was 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs in an 8-7 win over Foothill.

Cody Howard, Lincoln County — The junior was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-8 loss to White Pine.

Curtis Lindsey, Legacy — The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in an 8-7 win over Foothill.

Softball

Kayla Acres, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored in a 10-2 win over Legacy.

Keana Bell, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-1 win over Desert Oasis.

Amanda Campos-Colon, Centennial — The freshman was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in a 12-1 win over Desert Oasis.

Nicole Gregorich, Clark — The freshman was 5-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-4 win over Valley.

Kadi Davis, Lincoln County — The senior was 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in a 25-7 win over White Pine.

Aariana Kraut, Clark — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two triples, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 21-4 win over Valley.

Katy Mathews, Lincoln County — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored in a 22-5 win over White Pine.

Ashley McMahon, Durango — The junior was 3-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and four runs scored in a 16-1 win over Western.

Kamryn Perry, Indian Springs — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, two triples, two RBIs and four runs scored; and threw a five-inning complete game, allowing one earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts in a 12-2 win over Beaver Dam.

Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out nine in a 10-2 win over Legacy.

Kristyn Ramos, Mountain View — The junior was 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run, eight RBIs and five runs scored in a 30-29 win over Round Mountain.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

American Fork (Utah) 7, Faith Lutheran 0

Arbor View 5, American Fork (Utah) 2

Coronado 8, Pleasant Grove (Utah) 8

Del Sol 14, Chaparral 11

Legacy 8, Foothill 7

Pahrump Valley 11, Virgin Valley 0 (5)

Sierra Vista 10, Durango 0 (6)

Skyridge (Utah) 13, Liberty 2 (5)

Spanish Fork (Utah) 8, Liberty 7

Taylorsville (Utah) 5, Coronado 3

Taylorsville (Utah) 11, The Meadows 4

White Pine 9, Lincoln County 2

White Pine 13, Lincoln County 8

Softball

Bishop Gorman 10, Legacy 2

Centennial 12, Desert Oasis 1 (5)

Cheyenne 12, Bonanza 3

Clark 21, Valley 4 (4)

Durango 16, Western 1 (4)

Indian Springs 12, Beaver Dam 2 (5)

Indian Springs 16, Beaver Dam 5 (5)

Lake Mead 15, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Lake Mead 23, Democracy Prep 2 (3)

Laughlin 11, Sandy Valley 1

Lincoln County 25, White Pine 7 (5)

Lincoln County 22, White Pine 5 (3)

Moapa Valley 7, Boulder City 0

Mountain View 11, Round Mountain 10

Mountain View 30, Round Mountain 29

Pahranagat Valley 15, Tonopah 0 (4)

Pahranagat Valley 15, Tonopah 0 (3)

Sierra Vista 11, Silverado 9

SLAM Nevada 15, Sunrise Mountain 0 (4)

Tech 9, Las Vegas 5

Virgin Valley 12, Pahrump Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.