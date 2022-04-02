Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
PREPS FRIDAY
Baseball
Logan Cockrill, Centennial — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 12-0 win over Las Vegas.
Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored in a 14-8 win over Faith Lutheran.
Rolen Driscoll, Rancho — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored in a 6-3 win over Arbor View.
Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 19 in a 9-1 win over Lincoln County.
Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in a 12-7 loss to Sierra Vista.
Trevor LaPres, Lake Mead — The junior was 3-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over Lincoln County.
Roberto Madrigal, Clark — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-0 win over Canyon Springs.
Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-3 win over Palo Verde.
Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored in a 9-5 loss to Coronado.
James Nelson, The Meadows — The freshman threw a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 22-0 win over Democracy Prep.
Tyler Ray, Rancho — The senior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out 11 in a 6-3 win over Arbor View.
Softball
Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out 13 in a 4-2 win over Mojave.
Jordyn Bunce, Silverado — The freshman was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-4 win over Chaparral.
Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, six RBIs and a run scored in a 12-9 win over Hillcrest (Utah).
Rachel Katschke, Lincoln County — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and five runs scored in a 22-7 win over Lake Mead.
Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out nine in a 9-3 win over Shadow Ridge.
Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw an eight-inning complete game, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out nine in a 4-3 win over Rosary (Calif.).
Noemie Truzzolino, Spring Valley — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.
Friday’s scores
Baseball
Bishop Gorman 14, Faith Lutheran 8
Boulder City 6, Pahrump Valley 4
Centennial 12, Las Vegas 0 (5)
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Palo Verde 3
Clark 23, Canyon Springs 0 (3)
Coronado 9, Green Valley 5
Eldorado 6, Western 4
Lake Mead 9, Lincoln County 1
Legacy 14, Durango 3 (6)
The Meadows 22, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
The Meadows 19, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
Rancho 6, Arbor View 3
Shadow Ridge 7, Foothill 3
Sierra Vista 12, Tech 7
SLAM Nevada 15, Valley 4
Softball
Beaver Dam 25, Mountain View 5 (3)
Beaver Dam 27, Mountain View 14 (5)
Bishop Gorman 12, Hillcrest (Utah) 9
Bishop Gorman 4, Rosary (Calif.) 3
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Spring Valley 3
Doral Academy 4, Mojave 2
Green Valley 9, Shadow Ridge 3
Indian Springs 24, Tonopah 22
Lincoln County 20, Lake Mead 2 (3)
Lincoln County 22, Lake Mead 7 (4)
The Meadows 16, Democracy Prep 1 (3)
The Meadows 18, Democracy Prep 0 (3)
Needles 18, Laughlin 2
Needles 16, Laughlin 0
Norco (Calif.) 11, Centennial 3
Silverado 14, Chaparral 4 (6)
Tonopah 26, Indian Springs 20
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.