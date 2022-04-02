Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

PREPS FRIDAY

Friday’s high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Logan Cockrill, Centennial — The senior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 12-0 win over Las Vegas.

Justin Crawford, Bishop Gorman — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored in a 14-8 win over Faith Lutheran.

Rolen Driscoll, Rancho — The junior was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored in a 6-3 win over Arbor View.

Nathan Fennema, Lake Mead — The sophomore threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out 19 in a 9-1 win over Lincoln County.

Luke Hughes, Tech — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored in a 12-7 loss to Sierra Vista.

Trevor LaPres, Lake Mead — The junior was 3-for-3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over Lincoln County.

Roberto Madrigal, Clark — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 23-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-3 win over Palo Verde.

Chaz McNelis, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored in a 9-5 loss to Coronado.

James Nelson, The Meadows — The freshman threw a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 22-0 win over Democracy Prep.

Tyler Ray, Rancho — The senior threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on five hits and striking out 11 in a 6-3 win over Arbor View.

Softball

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out 13 in a 4-2 win over Mojave.

Jordyn Bunce, Silverado — The freshman was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-4 win over Chaparral.

Gianna Hornyak, Bishop Gorman — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, six RBIs and a run scored in a 12-9 win over Hillcrest (Utah).

Rachel Katschke, Lincoln County — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and five runs scored in a 22-7 win over Lake Mead.

Avari Morris, Green Valley — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run; threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out nine in a 9-3 win over Shadow Ridge.

Rylie Pindel, Bishop Gorman — The senior threw an eight-inning complete game, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out nine in a 4-3 win over Rosary (Calif.).

Noemie Truzzolino, Spring Valley — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in a 6-3 loss to Cimarron-Memorial.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Bishop Gorman 14, Faith Lutheran 8

Boulder City 6, Pahrump Valley 4

Centennial 12, Las Vegas 0 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Palo Verde 3

Clark 23, Canyon Springs 0 (3)

Coronado 9, Green Valley 5

Eldorado 6, Western 4

Lake Mead 9, Lincoln County 1

Legacy 14, Durango 3 (6)

The Meadows 22, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Rancho 6, Arbor View 3

Shadow Ridge 7, Foothill 3

Sierra Vista 12, Tech 7

SLAM Nevada 15, Valley 4

Softball

Beaver Dam 25, Mountain View 5 (3)

Beaver Dam 27, Mountain View 14 (5)

Bishop Gorman 12, Hillcrest (Utah) 9

Bishop Gorman 4, Rosary (Calif.) 3

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Spring Valley 3

Doral Academy 4, Mojave 2

Green Valley 9, Shadow Ridge 3

Indian Springs 24, Tonopah 22

Lincoln County 20, Lake Mead 2 (3)

Lincoln County 22, Lake Mead 7 (4)

The Meadows 16, Democracy Prep 1 (3)

The Meadows 18, Democracy Prep 0 (3)

Needles 18, Laughlin 2

Needles 16, Laughlin 0

Norco (Calif.) 11, Centennial 3

Silverado 14, Chaparral 4 (6)

Tonopah 26, Indian Springs 20

