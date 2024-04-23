Green Valley defeats Foothill in baseball — PHOTOS

Green Valley claimed a road win over Foothill in a high school baseball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.

Green Valley outfielder Benjamin Byington (19) can’t reach a home run by Foothill’s Foothill Jakob Hanson (1) in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley pitcher Grant Morris (49) throws against Foothill in the 7th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill Tyler Straily (16) throws to home after catching a Green Valley foul ball as infielder Joseph Strother (42) ducks in the 7th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill infielder Zaden Kekoa Sibal (25) can’t bring in a Green Valley ground ball in the 6th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley catcher Bridger Knudson (8) prepares to tag out Foothill baserunner Jakob Hanson (1) in the 6th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill pitcher Josh Vaughn (23) throws against Green Valley in the fifth inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley Braden Chun (28) dives back safely to first base as Foothill first baseman Steven Alvarado (22) fields the pickoff attempt in the 5th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill Logan Shanks (32) slides safely into second base under the tag of Green Valley shortstop Jacob Ferry (3) in the 3rd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley players watch a Foothill fly ball in the 3rd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill’s Jakob Hanson (1), second from left, celebrates a home run against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill’s Jakob Hanson (1), rounds third base after hitting a home run against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley players celebrate a run against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Foothill pitcher Logan Shanks (32) throws against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley infielder Caden Kirby (12) tags out Foothill baserunner Makoa Elliott (18) in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Green Valley scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 15-5 road win at Foothill in a high school baseball game Monday.

Green Valley (12-13, 4-4 Class 5A Mountain League) next hosts Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Foothill (16-10-1, 4-5) hosts Bishop Gorman at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

