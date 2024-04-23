79°F
Baseball

Green Valley defeats Foothill in baseball — PHOTOS

Green Valley infielder Caden Kirby (12) tags out Foothill baserunner Makoa Elliott (18) in the ...
Green Valley infielder Caden Kirby (12) tags out Foothill baserunner Makoa Elliott (18) in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill pitcher Logan Shanks (32) throws against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseb ...
Foothill pitcher Logan Shanks (32) throws against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley players celebrate a run against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their baseball game ...
Green Valley players celebrate a run against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their ba ...
Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill’s Jakob Hanson (1), rounds third base after hitting a home run against Green Va ...
Foothill’s Jakob Hanson (1), rounds third base after hitting a home run against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill’s Jakob Hanson (1), second from left, celebrates a home run against Green Valle ...
Foothill’s Jakob Hanson (1), second from left, celebrates a home run against Green Valley in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley players watch a Foothill fly ball in the 3rd inning of their baseball game at Foot ...
Green Valley players watch a Foothill fly ball in the 3rd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill Logan Shanks (32) slides safely into second base under the tag of Green Valley shortst ...
Foothill Logan Shanks (32) slides safely into second base under the tag of Green Valley shortstop Jacob Ferry (3) in the 3rd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley Braden Chun (28) dives back safely to first base as Foothill first baseman Steven ...
Green Valley Braden Chun (28) dives back safely to first base as Foothill first baseman Steven Alvarado (22) fields the pickoff attempt in the 5th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill pitcher Josh Vaughn (23) throws against Green Valley in the fifth inning of their base ...
Foothill pitcher Josh Vaughn (23) throws against Green Valley in the fifth inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley catcher Bridger Knudson (8) prepares to tag out Foothill baserunner Jakob Hanson ( ...
Green Valley catcher Bridger Knudson (8) prepares to tag out Foothill baserunner Jakob Hanson (1) in the 6th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill infielder Zaden Kekoa Sibal (25) can’t bring in a Green Valley ground ball in t ...
Foothill infielder Zaden Kekoa Sibal (25) can’t bring in a Green Valley ground ball in the 6th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Foothill Tyler Straily (16) throws to home after catching a Green Valley foul ball as infielder ...
Foothill Tyler Straily (16) throws to home after catching a Green Valley foul ball as infielder Joseph Strother (42) ducks in the 7th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley pitcher Grant Morris (49) throws against Foothill in the 7th inning of their baseb ...
Green Valley pitcher Grant Morris (49) throws against Foothill in the 7th inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley outfielder Benjamin Byington (19) can’t reach a home run by Foothill&#x2019 ...
Green Valley outfielder Benjamin Byington (19) can’t reach a home run by Foothill’s Foothill Jakob Hanson (1) in the 2nd inning of their baseball game at Foothill High School in Henderson Monday, April 22, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their ba ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Bishop Gorman players raise their state title trophy after defeating Desert Oasis in a Class 5A ...
Who has the most prep baseball state titles in Nevada?
Shadow Ride players celebrate teammate Evan Noble (1) during an baseball game between Bishop Go ...
Tight prep baseball races heat up as playoffs draw near
Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) practices pitching from the mound as his teammates lo ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Wild week leads to new No. 1 teams in 5A
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 10:29 pm
 

Green Valley scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 15-5 road win at Foothill in a high school baseball game Monday.

Green Valley (12-13, 4-4 Class 5A Mountain League) next hosts Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Foothill (16-10-1, 4-5) hosts Bishop Gorman at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

