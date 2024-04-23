Green Valley defeats Foothill in baseball — PHOTOS
Green Valley claimed a road win over Foothill in a high school baseball game Monday. Here are photos from the game.
Green Valley scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 15-5 road win at Foothill in a high school baseball game Monday.
Green Valley (12-13, 4-4 Class 5A Mountain League) next hosts Palo Verde at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Foothill (16-10-1, 4-5) hosts Bishop Gorman at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
