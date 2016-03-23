GRIZZLY INVITATIONAL: Ball’s single helps Legacy top Coronado

Johnny Ball had an RBI single that plated the go-ahead run during a nine-run seventh inning that lifted the Legacy baseball team to a 12-7 win over Coronado in the Grizzly Invitational at Spring Valley on Tuesday.

The Longhorns trailed 7-3 entering the seventh and rallied without the use of an extra-base hit.

Ball’s single brought in Diego Portillo with the go-ahead run. Ball finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, and Willie Valdez-Grijalva was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Legacy.

Anthony Carro was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for the Cougars.

Legacy 10, Spring Valley 9 — At Spring Valley, Valdez-Grijalva and Forrest Grevelis each went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Longhorns held off the Grizzlies.

Hayden LeCates was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Legacy, which led 10-3 entering the bottom of the third inning.

Jaxson Otis went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, four runs and two RBIs for Spring Valley, and teammate Jake Sellinger was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Spring Valley 7, Coronado 1 — At Spring Valley, Braxton Bruschke tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts and went 3-for-3 to lead the Grizzlies by the Cougars.

Jake Sellinger was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Bryce Bullock was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Spring Valley. Jack Sellinger went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Grizzlies.

Bonanza 16, Del Sol 6 — At Bonanza, Chris Dunn went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs as the Bengals defeated the Dragons in five innings.

Lucas Rosenblatt was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, and Hilario Gomez-Soto went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Bonanza.

Jason Rolland was 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Del Sol.