High school baseball, softball playoff schedule, results

Check out the Southern Nevada high school baseball and softball playoff schedule and results.

Faith Lutheran’s Savannah Moore (15) tries to slide in safely past Centennial’s Keana Bell (13) during the girls Class 5A Southern Region tournament softball game on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Baseball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Basic 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 2

Game 2: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3D Centennial 2 (5)

Game 3: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 15, No. 4D Coronado 0 (4)

Game 4: No. 2D Palo Verde 4, No. 3M Liberty 2

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1D Basic 9, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 2

Game 6: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 13, No. 2D Palo Verde 3 (5)

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 3D Centennial 16, No. 4M Desert Oasis 6 (5)

Game 8: No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Coronado 1

Wednesday

All games at 4.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 1D Basic 6

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 0

Game 11: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3M Liberty 10

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2M Faith Lutheran vs. No. 2DPalo Verde, 1 p.m. at Basic

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1D Basic, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 14 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 5M Tech 16, No. 4D Del Sol 6 (6)

Game 2: No. 3M Foothill 17, No. 6D Mojave 2 (4)

Game 3: No. 4M Durango 18, No. 5D Chaparral 3 (3)

Game 4: No. 6M Silverado 23, No. 3D Doral Academy 9

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 5M Tech at No. 1M Legacy

Game 6: No. 3M Foothill at No. 2D Bonanza

Game 7: No. 4M Durango at No. 1D Shadow Ridge

Game 8: No. 6M Silverado at No. 2M Sierra Vista

Friday

All games at 4 p.m., sites TBD

Elimination games

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: Game 2 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: Game 3 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: Game 4 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, noon at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

May 19

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

May 21

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 13, No. 8 Western 3 (5)

Game 2: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 5 Clark 1

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 0

Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 6 Eldorado 0

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 7 (9)

Game 6: No. 2D Moapa Valley 5, No. 1M Boulder City 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 Clark 14, No. 8 Western 8

Game 8: No. 7 SLAM Nevada 8, No. 6 Eldorado 5

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 5 Clark 5 (5)

Game 11: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 12, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 11

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2M Pahrump Valley vs. No. 1M Boulder City, 1 p.m. at Moapa Valley

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 2D Moapa Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Lincoln County vs. No. 1 Needles, 4 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 2 The Meadows, 1 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Indian Springs High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 2S GV Christian vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 2C Tonopah vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 3 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Green Valley 6, No. 4M Liberty 1

Game 2: No. 3D Centennial 9, No. 2M Arbor View 6

Game 3: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 9, No. 4D Coronado 1

Game 4: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 13, No. 3M Palo Verde 3 (5)

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 3D Centennial 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4

Game 6: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 5, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 3

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2M Arbor View 6, No. 4M Liberty 1

Game 8: No. 4D Coronado 8, No. 3M Palo Verde 7

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Centennial 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2M Arbor View 9, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 1

Game 11: No. 1D Green Valley 11, No. 4D Coronado 6

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 2M Arbor View vs. No. 1D Green Valley, 2 p.m. at Centennial

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 3D Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 2 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 5M Las Vegas 2, No. 4D Chaparral 1

Game 2: No. 3M Tech 10, No. 6D Eldorado 0 (5)

Game 3: No. 4M Durango 13, No. 5D Doral Academy 3 (5)

Game 4: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 18, No 6M Cheyenne 3 (4)

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 5M Las Vegas at No. 1M Bishop Gorman

Game 6: No. 3M Tech at No. 2D Spring Valley

Game 7: No. 4M Durango at No. 1D Silverado

Game 8: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial at No. 2M Legacy

Friday

All games at 4 p.m., sites TBD

Elimination games

Game 9: Game 1 loser vs. Game 6 loser

Game 10: Game 2 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 11: Game 3 loser vs. Game 8 loser

Game 12: Game 4 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Saturday

All times and sites TBD

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 11:30 a.m. at CSN

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. at CSN

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m. at CSN

May 19

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

May 21

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 2 p.m. at Bishop Gorman; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 4 (3)

Game 2: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 17, No. 2M SLAM Nevada 6 (6)

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 16, No. 7 Desert Pines 0 (3)

Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 18, No. 6 Clark 1 (3)

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 0 (3)

Game 6: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2M SLAM Nevada 18, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 3 (4)

Game 8: No. 6 Clark 20, No. 7 Desert Pines 10 (5)

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 1M Boulder City 6

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Moapa Valley d. No. 2M SLAM Nevada (forfeit)

Game 11: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 19, No. 6 Clark 3 (3)

Thursday

Elimination games

Game 12: No. 5 Pahrump Valley vs. No. 2D Moapa Valley, 2 p.m. at Boulder City

Game 13: Game 12 winner at No. 1M Boulder City, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship

Time at site TBD

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 13 winner; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 The Meadows vs. No. 1 Needles, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 White Pine vs. No. 2 Lincoln County, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Indian Springs High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 4 Round Mountain vs, No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 2 p.m.

Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 2 Indian Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary