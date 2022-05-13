High school baseball, softball playoff schedule, results
Check out the Southern Nevada high school baseball and softball playoff schedule and results.
Baseball
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 1: No. 1D Basic 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 2
Game 2: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3D Centennial 2 (5)
Game 3: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 15, No. 4D Coronado 0 (4)
Game 4: No. 2D Palo Verde 4, No. 3M Liberty 2
Tuesday
Winner’s bracket
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 5: No. 1D Basic 9, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 2
Game 6: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 13, No. 2D Palo Verde 3 (5)
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 3D Centennial 16, No. 4M Desert Oasis 6 (5)
Game 8: No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Coronado 1
Wednesday
All games at 4.m., at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 1D Basic 6
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 2D Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 0
Game 11: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3M Liberty 10
Thursday
Elimination games
At Basic
Game 12: No. 2DPalo Verde 6, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 5
Game 13: No. 1D Basic 8, No. 2D Palo Verde 3
Friday
Championship
At Bishop Gorman
No. 1D Basic at No. 1M Bishop Gorman; Game 14 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
Wednesday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 1: No. 5M Tech 16, No. 4D Del Sol 6 (6)
Game 2: No. 3M Foothill 17, No. 6D Mojave 2 (4)
Game 3: No. 4M Durango 18, No. 5D Chaparral 3 (3)
Game 4: No. 6M Silverado 23, No. 3D Doral Academy 9
Thursday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 5: No. 1M Legacy 18, No. 5M Tech 3 (4)
Game 6: No. 3M Foothill 7, No. 2D Bonanza 6
Game 7: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 7, No. 4M Durango 0
Game 8: No. 6M Silverado 2, No. 2M Sierra Vista 0
Friday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Elimination games
Game 9: No. 4D Del Sol at No. 2D Bonanza
Game 10: No. 6D Mojave at No. No. 5M Tech
Game 11: No. 5D Chaparral at No. 2M Sierra Vista
Game 12: No. 4M Durango at No. 3D Doral Academy
Saturday
All games at 11 a.m. at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Elimination games
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
May 18
Elimination games
Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, noon at Las Vegas Ballpark
Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark
Winner’s bracket
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark
May 19
Elimination games
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman
Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman
May 21
Championship
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 13, No. 8 Western 3 (5)
Game 2: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 5 Clark 1
Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 0
Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 6 Eldorado 0
Tuesday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 7 (9)
Game 6: No. 2D Moapa Valley 5, No. 1M Boulder City 2
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 5 Clark 14, No. 8 Western 8
Game 8: No. 7 SLAM Nevada 8, No. 6 Eldorado 5
Wednesday
All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 5 Clark 5 (5)
Game 11: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 12, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 11
Thursday
Elimination games
At Moapa Valley
Game 12: No. 1M Boulder City 4, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2
Game 13: No. 2D Moapa Valley 10, No. 1M Boulder City 7
Friday
Championship
At Virgin Valley
Game 14: No. 2D Moapa Valley at No. 1D Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Needles High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 Lincoln County 0 (4)
Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead 8, No. 2 The Meadows 3
Friday
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 4 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 The Meadows, 10 a.m.
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 1 Needles, 1 p.m.
Elimination game
Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Time and site TBD
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 1A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Indian Springs High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1C Indian Springs 13, No. 2S GV Christian 2 (5)
Game 2: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2C Tonopah 1
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 3: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 1 p.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 2C Tonopah vs. No. 2S GV Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Softball
Class 5A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 1: No. 1D Green Valley 6, No. 4M Liberty 1
Game 2: No. 3D Centennial 9, No. 2M Arbor View 6
Game 3: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 9, No. 4D Coronado 1
Game 4: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 13, No. 3M Palo Verde 3 (5)
Tuesday
All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 3D Centennial 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4
Game 6: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 5, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 3
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 2M Arbor View 6, No. 4M Liberty 1
Game 8: No. 4D Coronado 8, No. 3M Palo Verde 7
Wednesday
All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Centennial 2
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 2M Arbor View 9, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 1
Game 11: No. 1D Green Valley 11, No. 4D Coronado 6
Thursday
Elimination games
At Centennial
Game 12: No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 2M Arbor View 0
Game 13: No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 3D Centennial 3
Friday
Championship
At Faith Lutheran
Game 14: No. 1D Green Valley vs. No. 2D Faith Lutheran, 2 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
State tournament
Wednesday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 1: No. 5M Las Vegas 2, No. 4D Chaparral 1
Game 2: No. 3M Tech 10, No. 6D Eldorado 0 (5)
Game 3: No. 4M Durango 13, No. 5D Doral Academy 3 (5)
Game 4: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 18, No 6M Cheyenne 3 (4)
Thursday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 5: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 11, No. 5M Las Vegas 2
Game 6: No. 2D Spring Valley 8, No. 3M Tech 7
Game 7: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4M Durango 1 (6)
Game 8: No. 2M Legacy 9, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 7
Friday
All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed
Elimination games
Game 9: No. 4D Chaparral at No. 3M Tech
Game 10: No. 6D Eldorado at No. 5M Las Vegas
Game 11: No. 5D Doral Academy at No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial
Game 12: No. 6M Cheyenne at No. 4M Durango
Saturday
All times and sites TBD
Winner’s bracket
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Elimination games
Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
May 18
Elimination games
Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 11:30 a.m. at CSN
Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. at CSN
Winner’s bracket
Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m. at CSN
May 19
Elimination games
Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman
Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m. at Bishop Gorman
May 21
Championship
Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 2 p.m. at Bishop Gorman; Game 23 to follow, if necessary
Class 3A
Southern Region tournament
Monday
All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed
Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 4 (3)
Game 2: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 17, No. 2M SLAM Nevada 6 (6)
Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 16, No. 7 Desert Pines 0 (3)
Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 18, No. 6 Clark 1 (3)
Tuesday
All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 0 (3)
Game 6: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2
Elimination games
Game 7: No. 2M SLAM Nevada 18, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 3 (4)
Game 8: No. 6 Clark 20, No. 7 Desert Pines 10 (5)
Wednesday
All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed
Winner’s bracket
Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 1M Boulder City 6
Elimination games
Game 10: No. 2D Moapa Valley d. No. 2M SLAM Nevada (forfeit)
Game 11: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 19, No. 6 Clark 3 (3)
Thursday
Elimination games
At Boulder City
Game 12: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 6, No. 2D Moapa Valley 4
Game 13: No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 9
Friday
Championship
At Virgin Valley
Game 14: No. 1D Virgin Valley vs. No. 1M Boulder City, 4 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Needles High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 The Meadows 0 (3)
Game 2: No. 2 Lincoln County 15, No. 3 White Pine 0 (4)
Friday
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 4 The Meadows vs. No. 3 White Pine, 11 a.m.
Winner’s bracket
Game 4: No. 2 Lincoln County vs. No. 1 Needles, 1:30 p.m.
Elimination game
Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 1A
Southern Region tournament
All games at Indian Springs High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 16, No. 4 Round Mountain 1 (3)
Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah 13, No. 2 Indian Springs 2 (5)
Friday
Winner’s bracket
Game 3: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 10 a.m.
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 4 Round Mountain vs. No. 2 Indian Springs, 12:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary