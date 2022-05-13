High school baseball, softball playoff schedule, results

Check out the Southern Nevada high school baseball and softball playoff schedule and results.

Baseball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Basic 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 2

Game 2: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3D Centennial 2 (5)

Game 3: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 15, No. 4D Coronado 0 (4)

Game 4: No. 2D Palo Verde 4, No. 3M Liberty 2

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1D Basic 9, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 2

Game 6: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 13, No. 2D Palo Verde 3 (5)

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 3D Centennial 16, No. 4M Desert Oasis 6 (5)

Game 8: No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Coronado 1

Wednesday

All games at 4.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 1D Basic 6

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 0

Game 11: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3M Liberty 10

Thursday

Elimination games

At Basic

Game 12: No. 2DPalo Verde 6, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 5

Game 13: No. 1D Basic 8, No. 2D Palo Verde 3

Friday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

No. 1D Basic at No. 1M Bishop Gorman; Game 14 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 5M Tech 16, No. 4D Del Sol 6 (6)

Game 2: No. 3M Foothill 17, No. 6D Mojave 2 (4)

Game 3: No. 4M Durango 18, No. 5D Chaparral 3 (3)

Game 4: No. 6M Silverado 23, No. 3D Doral Academy 9

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1M Legacy 18, No. 5M Tech 3 (4)

Game 6: No. 3M Foothill 7, No. 2D Bonanza 6

Game 7: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 7, No. 4M Durango 0

Game 8: No. 6M Silverado 2, No. 2M Sierra Vista 0

Friday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Elimination games

Game 9: No. 4D Del Sol at No. 2D Bonanza

Game 10: No. 6D Mojave at No. No. 5M Tech

Game 11: No. 5D Chaparral at No. 2M Sierra Vista

Game 12: No. 4M Durango at No. 3D Doral Academy

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, noon at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

May 19

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

May 21

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 13, No. 8 Western 3 (5)

Game 2: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 5 Clark 1

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 0

Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 6 Eldorado 0

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 7 (9)

Game 6: No. 2D Moapa Valley 5, No. 1M Boulder City 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 Clark 14, No. 8 Western 8

Game 8: No. 7 SLAM Nevada 8, No. 6 Eldorado 5

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 5 Clark 5 (5)

Game 11: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 12, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 11

Thursday

Elimination games

At Moapa Valley

Game 12: No. 1M Boulder City 4, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2

Game 13: No. 2D Moapa Valley 10, No. 1M Boulder City 7

Friday

Championship

At Virgin Valley

Game 14: No. 2D Moapa Valley at No. 1D Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 Lincoln County 0 (4)

Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead 8, No. 2 The Meadows 3

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 4 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 The Meadows, 10 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 1 Needles, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Indian Springs High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1C Indian Springs 13, No. 2S GV Christian 2 (5)

Game 2: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2C Tonopah 1

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2C Tonopah vs. No. 2S GV Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Green Valley 6, No. 4M Liberty 1

Game 2: No. 3D Centennial 9, No. 2M Arbor View 6

Game 3: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 9, No. 4D Coronado 1

Game 4: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 13, No. 3M Palo Verde 3 (5)

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 3D Centennial 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4

Game 6: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 5, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 3

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2M Arbor View 6, No. 4M Liberty 1

Game 8: No. 4D Coronado 8, No. 3M Palo Verde 7

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Centennial 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2M Arbor View 9, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 1

Game 11: No. 1D Green Valley 11, No. 4D Coronado 6

Thursday

Elimination games

At Centennial

Game 12: No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 2M Arbor View 0

Game 13: No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 3D Centennial 3

Friday

Championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 14: No. 1D Green Valley vs. No. 2D Faith Lutheran, 2 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 5M Las Vegas 2, No. 4D Chaparral 1

Game 2: No. 3M Tech 10, No. 6D Eldorado 0 (5)

Game 3: No. 4M Durango 13, No. 5D Doral Academy 3 (5)

Game 4: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 18, No 6M Cheyenne 3 (4)

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 11, No. 5M Las Vegas 2

Game 6: No. 2D Spring Valley 8, No. 3M Tech 7

Game 7: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4M Durango 1 (6)

Game 8: No. 2M Legacy 9, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 7

Friday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Elimination games

Game 9: No. 4D Chaparral at No. 3M Tech

Game 10: No. 6D Eldorado at No. 5M Las Vegas

Game 11: No. 5D Doral Academy at No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial

Game 12: No. 6M Cheyenne at No. 4M Durango

Saturday

All times and sites TBD

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 11:30 a.m. at CSN

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. at CSN

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m. at CSN

May 19

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

May 21

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 2 p.m. at Bishop Gorman; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 4 (3)

Game 2: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 17, No. 2M SLAM Nevada 6 (6)

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 16, No. 7 Desert Pines 0 (3)

Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 18, No. 6 Clark 1 (3)

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 0 (3)

Game 6: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2M SLAM Nevada 18, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 3 (4)

Game 8: No. 6 Clark 20, No. 7 Desert Pines 10 (5)

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 1M Boulder City 6

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Moapa Valley d. No. 2M SLAM Nevada (forfeit)

Game 11: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 19, No. 6 Clark 3 (3)

Thursday

Elimination games

At Boulder City

Game 12: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 6, No. 2D Moapa Valley 4

Game 13: No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 9

Friday

Championship

At Virgin Valley

Game 14: No. 1D Virgin Valley vs. No. 1M Boulder City, 4 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 The Meadows 0 (3)

Game 2: No. 2 Lincoln County 15, No. 3 White Pine 0 (4)

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 4 The Meadows vs. No. 3 White Pine, 11 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 2 Lincoln County vs. No. 1 Needles, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Indian Springs High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 16, No. 4 Round Mountain 1 (3)

Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah 13, No. 2 Indian Springs 2 (5)

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 4 Round Mountain vs. No. 2 Indian Springs, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary