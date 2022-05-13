70°F
High school baseball, softball playoff schedule, results

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2022 - 8:19 pm
 
xxxxx in the xxxxx inning in their Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament game at Basic H ...
xxxxx in the xxxxx inning in their Class 5A Southern Region baseball tournament game at Basic High School in Henderson Thursday, May 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baseball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Basic 3, No. 4M Desert Oasis 2

Game 2: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3D Centennial 2 (5)

Game 3: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 15, No. 4D Coronado 0 (4)

Game 4: No. 2D Palo Verde 4, No. 3M Liberty 2

Tuesday

Winner’s bracket

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1D Basic 9, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 2

Game 6: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 13, No. 2D Palo Verde 3 (5)

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 3D Centennial 16, No. 4M Desert Oasis 6 (5)

Game 8: No. 3M Liberty 2, No. 4D Coronado 1

Wednesday

All games at 4.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 9, No. 1D Basic 6

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Palo Verde 3, No. 3D Centennial 0

Game 11: No. 2M Faith Lutheran 12, No. 3M Liberty 10

Thursday

Elimination games

At Basic

Game 12: No. 2DPalo Verde 6, No. 2M Faith Lutheran 5

Game 13: No. 1D Basic 8, No. 2D Palo Verde 3

Friday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

No. 1D Basic at No. 1M Bishop Gorman; Game 14 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 5M Tech 16, No. 4D Del Sol 6 (6)

Game 2: No. 3M Foothill 17, No. 6D Mojave 2 (4)

Game 3: No. 4M Durango 18, No. 5D Chaparral 3 (3)

Game 4: No. 6M Silverado 23, No. 3D Doral Academy 9

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1M Legacy 18, No. 5M Tech 3 (4)

Game 6: No. 3M Foothill 7, No. 2D Bonanza 6

Game 7: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 7, No. 4M Durango 0

Game 8: No. 6M Silverado 2, No. 2M Sierra Vista 0

Friday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Elimination games

Game 9: No. 4D Del Sol at No. 2D Bonanza

Game 10: No. 6D Mojave at No. No. 5M Tech

Game 11: No. 5D Chaparral at No. 2M Sierra Vista

Game 12: No. 4M Durango at No. 3D Doral Academy

Saturday

All games at 11 a.m. at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, noon at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 3 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark

May 19

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 1:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

May 21

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 13, No. 8 Western 3 (5)

Game 2: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 8, No. 5 Clark 1

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 10, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 0

Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 4, No. 6 Eldorado 0

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 7 (9)

Game 6: No. 2D Moapa Valley 5, No. 1M Boulder City 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 5 Clark 14, No. 8 Western 8

Game 8: No. 7 SLAM Nevada 8, No. 6 Eldorado 5

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 10, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 1M Boulder City 15, No. 5 Clark 5 (5)

Game 11: No. 2M Pahrump Valley 12, No. 7 SLAM Nevada 11

Thursday

Elimination games

At Moapa Valley

Game 12: No. 1M Boulder City 4, No. 2M Pahrump Valley 2

Game 13: No. 2D Moapa Valley 10, No. 1M Boulder City 7

Friday

Championship

At Virgin Valley

Game 14: No. 2D Moapa Valley at No. 1D Virgin Valley, 4 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 Lincoln County 0 (4)

Game 2: No. 3 Lake Mead 8, No. 2 The Meadows 3

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 4 Lincoln County vs. No. 2 The Meadows, 10 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 3 Lake Mead vs. No. 1 Needles, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Time and site TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Indian Springs High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1C Indian Springs 13, No. 2S GV Christian 2 (5)

Game 2: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 8, No. 2C Tonopah 1

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 1C Indian Springs, 1 p.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2C Tonopah vs. No. 2S GV Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Green Valley 6, No. 4M Liberty 1

Game 2: No. 3D Centennial 9, No. 2M Arbor View 6

Game 3: No. 1M Shadow Ridge 9, No. 4D Coronado 1

Game 4: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 13, No. 3M Palo Verde 3 (5)

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 3D Centennial 7, No. 1D Green Valley 4

Game 6: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 5, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 3

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2M Arbor View 6, No. 4M Liberty 1

Game 8: No. 4D Coronado 8, No. 3M Palo Verde 7

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 2D Faith Lutheran 3, No. 3D Centennial 2

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2M Arbor View 9, No. 1M Shadow Ridge 1

Game 11: No. 1D Green Valley 11, No. 4D Coronado 6

Thursday

Elimination games

At Centennial

Game 12: No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 2M Arbor View 0

Game 13: No. 1D Green Valley 5, No. 3D Centennial 3

Friday

Championship

At Faith Lutheran

Game 14: No. 1D Green Valley vs. No. 2D Faith Lutheran, 2 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

State tournament

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 5M Las Vegas 2, No. 4D Chaparral 1

Game 2: No. 3M Tech 10, No. 6D Eldorado 0 (5)

Game 3: No. 4M Durango 13, No. 5D Doral Academy 3 (5)

Game 4: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 18, No 6M Cheyenne 3 (4)

Thursday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 5: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 11, No. 5M Las Vegas 2

Game 6: No. 2D Spring Valley 8, No. 3M Tech 7

Game 7: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4M Durango 1 (6)

Game 8: No. 2M Legacy 9, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 7

Friday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Elimination games

Game 9: No. 4D Chaparral at No. 3M Tech

Game 10: No. 6D Eldorado at No. 5M Las Vegas

Game 11: No. 5D Doral Academy at No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial

Game 12: No. 6M Cheyenne at No. 4M Durango

Saturday

All times and sites TBD

Winner’s bracket

Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 14: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Elimination games

Game 15: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 16: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

May 18

Elimination games

Game 17: Game 14 loser vs. Game 15 winner, 11:30 a.m. at CSN

Game 18: Game 13 loser vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. at CSN

Winner’s bracket

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4:30 p.m. at CSN

May 19

Elimination games

Game 20: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 2:30 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

Game 21: Game 19 loser vs. Game 20 winner, 4:45 p.m. at Bishop Gorman

May 21

Championship

Game 22: Game 19 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 2 p.m. at Bishop Gorman; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Southern Region tournament

Monday

All games at 4 p.m. at the higher seed

Game 1: No. 1D Virgin Valley 19, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 4 (3)

Game 2: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 17, No. 2M SLAM Nevada 6 (6)

Game 3: No. 1M Boulder City 16, No. 7 Desert Pines 0 (3)

Game 4: No. 2D Moapa Valley 18, No. 6 Clark 1 (3)

Tuesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 5: No. 1D Virgin Valley 15, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 0 (3)

Game 6: No. 1M Boulder City 3, No. 2D Moapa Valley 2

Elimination games

Game 7: No. 2M SLAM Nevada 18, No. 8 Sunrise Mountain 3 (4)

Game 8: No. 6 Clark 20, No. 7 Desert Pines 10 (5)

Wednesday

All games at 4 p.m., at the higher seed

Winner’s bracket

Game 9: No. 1D Virgin Valley 8, No. 1M Boulder City 6

Elimination games

Game 10: No. 2D Moapa Valley d. No. 2M SLAM Nevada (forfeit)

Game 11: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 19, No. 6 Clark 3 (3)

Thursday

Elimination games

At Boulder City

Game 12: No. 5 Pahrump Valley 6, No. 2D Moapa Valley 4

Game 13: No. 1M Boulder City 11, No. 5 Pahrump Valley 9

Friday

Championship

At Virgin Valley

Game 14: No. 1D Virgin Valley vs. No. 1M Boulder City, 4 p.m.; Game 15 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Needles High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1 Needles 15, No. 4 The Meadows 0 (3)

Game 2: No. 2 Lincoln County 15, No. 3 White Pine 0 (4)

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 4 The Meadows vs. No. 3 White Pine, 11 a.m.

Winner’s bracket

Game 4: No. 2 Lincoln County vs. No. 1 Needles, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 4 loser vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

Southern Region tournament

All games at Indian Springs High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 16, No. 4 Round Mountain 1 (3)

Game 2: No. 3 Tonopah 13, No. 2 Indian Springs 2 (5)

Friday

Winner’s bracket

Game 3: No. 3 Tonopah vs. No. 1 Pahranagat Valley, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 4 Round Mountain vs. No. 2 Indian Springs, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

