High school baseball, softball state tournament scoreboard

Check out the Nevada high school baseball and softball state tournament results and schedule.

Basic runner Colin Hushaw (15) arrives safe at home plate over Bishop Manogue catcher Donoven DeRicco (11) as teammate Ty Southisene (3) makes the call too during their Class 5A state baseball tournament baseball game at the CSN on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Baseball

Class 5A

Thursday

At CSN

Game 1: No. 1S Basic 14, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 7

Game 2: No. 2S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 1N Reno 10

Friday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2N Bishop Manogue vs. No. 1N Reno, 10 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Basic vs. No. 2S Bishop Gorman, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

Wednesday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 2D Bonanza 5, No. 6M Silverado 4

Game 18: No. 2D Sierra Vista 9, No. 3M Foothill 2

Winners bracket

Game 19: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 13, No. 1M Legacy 8

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 2D Bonanza 4, No. 2M Sierra Vista 3

Game 21: No. 1M Legacy 11, No. 2D Bonanza 10

Saturday

Championship

At CSN

Game 22: No. 1D Shadow Ridge vs. No. 1M Legacy, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Thursday

All games at Fernley High

Game 1: No. 2S Moapa Valley 13, No. 1N Truckee 10

Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley 17, No. 2N Dayton 2 (4)

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 1N Truckee vs. No. 2N Dayton, 10 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 2S Moapa Valley vs. No. 1S Virgin Valley, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game 1: No. 1S The Meadows 15, No. 2N West Wendover 5 (5)

Game 2: No. 1N Yerington 8, No. 2S Lake Mead 7 (8)

Friday

All games at CSN

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2N West Wendover vs. No. 2S Lake Mead, 10 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S The Meadows vs. No. 1N Yerington, 1 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

All games at Damonte Ranch High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Virginia City 4, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 3

Game 2: No. 1S Indian Springs 13, No. 2N Smith Valley 3 (5)

Friday

Winners bracket

Game 3: No. 1N Virginia City vs. No. 1S Indian Springs, 10 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley vs. No. 2N Smith Valley, 1 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Thursday

All games at CSN

Game 1: No. 2N Spanish Springs 15, No. 1S Faith Lutheran 0 (4)

Game 2: No. 1N Douglas 5, No. 2S Green Valley 1

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 1S Faith Lutheran vs. No. 2S Green Valley, noon

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 2N Spanish Springs vs. No. 1N Douglas, 2:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At CSN

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

Wednesday

All games at CSN

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4D Chaparral 1 (5)

Game 18: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 2D Spring Valley 5 (6)

Winners bracket

Game 19: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 8, vs. No. 2M Legacy 0

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 1D Silverado 15, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 0 (4)

Game 21: No. 1D Silverado 17, No. 2M Legacy 13

Saturday

At Bishop Gorman

Game 22: No. 1M Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1D Silverado, 2 p.m.; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Fernley High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Fernley 10, No. 2S Boulder City 0 (5)

Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley 8, No. 2N North Valleys 3

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2S Boulder City vs. No. 2N North Valleys, 11 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1N Fernley vs. No. 1S Virgin Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2N Pershing County 0 (3)

Game 2: No. 1N Yerington 13, No. 2S The Meadows 6

Friday

All games at CSN

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2N Pershing County vs. No. 2S The Meadows, 11 a.m.

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Needles vs. No. 1N Yerington, 1:30 p.m.

Elimination game

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 4 p.m.

Saturday

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

All games at Damonte Ranch High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Wells 13, No. 2S Tonopah 7

Game 2: No. 2N Coleville 4, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 3

Friday

Winners bracket

Game 3: No. 1N Wells vs. No. 2N Coleville, 11 a.m.

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2 Tonopah vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary