High school baseball, softball state tournament scoreboard

Check out the Nevada high school baseball and softball state tournament results and schedule.

Bishop Gorman short stop Demitri Diamant (5) stretches for a tag as Basic runner Jesus Peraza (1) arrives late during their Class 5A state baseball tournament game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Baseball

Class 5A

Thursday

At CSN

Game 1: No. 1S Basic 14, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 7

Game 2: No. 2S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 1N Reno 10

Friday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 1N Reno 8, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 2

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Basic 10. No. 2S Bishop Gorman 4

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 2S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 1N Reno 11 (13)

Saturday

Game 6: No. 1S Basic vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

Wednesday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 2D Bonanza 5, No. 6M Silverado 4

Game 18: No. 2D Sierra Vista 9, No. 3M Foothill 2

Winners bracket

Game 19: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 13, No. 1M Legacy 8

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 2D Bonanza 4, No. 2M Sierra Vista 3

Game 21: No. 1M Legacy 11, No. 2D Bonanza 10

Saturday

Championship

At CSN

Game 22: No. 1D Shadow Ridge vs. No. 1M Legacy, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

Thursday

All games at Fernley High

Game 1: No. 2S Moapa Valley 13, No. 1N Truckee 10

Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley 17, No. 2N Dayton 2 (4)

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 1N Truckee 13, No. 2N Dayton 1

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Virgin Valley 12, No. 2S Moapa Valley 2 (5)

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 1N Truckee 8, No. 2S Moapa Valley 4

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N Truckee, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

All games at Las Vegas Ballpark

Game 1: No. 1S The Meadows 15, No. 2N West Wendover 5 (5)

Game 2: No. 1N Yerington 8, No. 2S Lake Mead 7 (8)

Friday

All games at CSN

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2S Lake Mead 10, No. 2N West Wendover 2

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1N Yerington 5, No. 1S The Meadows 1

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 1S The Meadows 14, No. 2S Lake Mead 4 (6)

Saturday

Championship

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: No. 1N Yerington vs. No. 1S The Meadows, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

All games at Damonte Ranch High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Virginia City 4, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 3

Game 2: No. 1S Indian Springs 13, No. 2N Smith Valley 3 (5)

Friday

Winners bracket

Game 3: No. 1S Indian Springs 16, No. 1N Virginia City 5 (6)

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 19, No. 2N Smith Valley 11

Game 5: No. 1N Virgin Valley 15, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 14 (8)

Saturday

Championship

Game 6: No. 1S Indian Springs vs. No. 1N Virginia City, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Softball

Class 5A

Thursday

All games at CSN

Game 1: No. 2N Spanish Springs 15, No. 1S Faith Lutheran 0 (4)

Game 2: No. 1N Douglas 5, No. 2S Green Valley 1

Friday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2S Green Valley 6, No. 1S Faith Lutheran 2

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1N Douglas 5, No. 2N Spanish Springs 1

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 2S Green Valley 2, No. 2N Spanish Springs 1

Saturday

At CSN

Game 6: No. 1N Douglas vs. No. 2S Green Valley, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 4A

Wednesday

All games at CSN

Elimination games

Game 17: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4D Chaparral 1 (5)

Game 18: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 2D Spring Valley 5 (6)

Winners bracket

Game 19: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 8, vs. No. 2M Legacy 0

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Elimination games

Game 20: No. 1D Silverado 15, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 0 (4)

Game 21: No. 1D Silverado 17, No. 2M Legacy 13

Saturday

At Bishop Gorman

Game 22: No. 1M Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1D Silverado, 2 p.m.; Game 23 to follow, if necessary

Class 3A

All games at Fernley High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Fernley 10, No. 2S Boulder City 0 (5)

Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley 8, No. 2N North Valleys 3

Friday

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2N North Valleys 8, No. 2S Boulder City 0

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Virgin Valley 2, No. 1N Fernley 1

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 1N Fernley 7, No. 2N North Valleys 5

Saturday

Game 6: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N Fernley, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

All games at Bishop Gorman

Game 1: No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2N Pershing County 0 (3)

Game 2: No. 1N Yerington 13, No. 2S The Meadows 6

Friday

All games at CSN

Elimination game

Game 3: No. 2N Pershing County 13, No. 2S The Meadows 3 (6)

Winners bracket

Game 4: No. 1S Needles 10, No. 1N Yerington 0

Elimination game

Game 5: No. 2N Pershing County 9, No. 1N Yerington 5

Saturday

At Bishop Gorman

Game 6: No. 1S Needles vs. No. 2N Pershing County, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary

Class 1A

All games at Damonte Ranch High

Thursday

Game 1: No. 1N Wells 13, No. 2S Tonopah 7

Game 2: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 4, No. 2N Coleville 3

Friday

Winners bracket

Game 3: No. 1N Wells 15, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 10

Elimination games

Game 4: No. 2N Coleville 20, No. 2S Tonopah 2 (3)

Game 5: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 6, No. 2N Coleville 5

Saturday

Game 6: No. 1N Wells vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley; Game 7 to follow, if necessary