High school baseball, softball state tournament scoreboard
Check out the Nevada high school baseball and softball state tournament results and schedule.
Baseball
Class 5A
Thursday
At CSN
Game 1: No. 1S Basic 14, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 7
Game 2: No. 2S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 1N Reno 10
Friday
All games at Las Vegas Ballpark
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 1N Reno 8, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 2
Winners bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Basic 10. No. 2S Bishop Gorman 4
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 2S Bishop Gorman 12, No. 1N Reno 11 (13)
Saturday
Game 6: No. 1S Basic vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
Wednesday
All games at Las Vegas Ballpark
Elimination games
Game 17: No. 2D Bonanza 5, No. 6M Silverado 4
Game 18: No. 2D Sierra Vista 9, No. 3M Foothill 2
Winners bracket
Game 19: No. 1D Shadow Ridge 13, No. 1M Legacy 8
Thursday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: No. 2D Bonanza 4, No. 2M Sierra Vista 3
Game 21: No. 1M Legacy 11, No. 2D Bonanza 10
Saturday
Championship
At CSN
Game 22: No. 1D Shadow Ridge vs. No. 1M Legacy, 10 a.m. at CSN; Game 23 to follow, if necessary
Class 3A
Thursday
All games at Fernley High
Game 1: No. 2S Moapa Valley 13, No. 1N Truckee 10
Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley 17, No. 2N Dayton 2 (4)
Friday
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 1N Truckee 13, No. 2N Dayton 1
Winners bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Virgin Valley 12, No. 2S Moapa Valley 2 (5)
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 1N Truckee 8, No. 2S Moapa Valley 4
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N Truckee, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Thursday
All games at Las Vegas Ballpark
Game 1: No. 1S The Meadows 15, No. 2N West Wendover 5 (5)
Game 2: No. 1N Yerington 8, No. 2S Lake Mead 7 (8)
Friday
All games at CSN
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 2S Lake Mead 10, No. 2N West Wendover 2
Winners bracket
Game 4: No. 1N Yerington 5, No. 1S The Meadows 1
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 1S The Meadows 14, No. 2S Lake Mead 4 (6)
Saturday
Championship
At Bishop Gorman
Game 6: No. 1N Yerington vs. No. 1S The Meadows, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 1A
All games at Damonte Ranch High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1N Virginia City 4, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 3
Game 2: No. 1S Indian Springs 13, No. 2N Smith Valley 3 (5)
Friday
Winners bracket
Game 3: No. 1S Indian Springs 16, No. 1N Virginia City 5 (6)
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 19, No. 2N Smith Valley 11
Game 5: No. 1N Virgin Valley 15, No. 2S Pahranagat Valley 14 (8)
Saturday
Championship
Game 6: No. 1S Indian Springs vs. No. 1N Virginia City, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Softball
Class 5A
Thursday
All games at CSN
Game 1: No. 2N Spanish Springs 15, No. 1S Faith Lutheran 0 (4)
Game 2: No. 1N Douglas 5, No. 2S Green Valley 1
Friday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 2S Green Valley 6, No. 1S Faith Lutheran 2
Winners bracket
Game 4: No. 1N Douglas 5, No. 2N Spanish Springs 1
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 2S Green Valley 2, No. 2N Spanish Springs 1
Saturday
At CSN
Game 6: No. 1N Douglas vs. No. 2S Green Valley, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 4A
Wednesday
All games at CSN
Elimination games
Game 17: No. 1D Silverado 11, No. 4D Chaparral 1 (5)
Game 18: No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 15, No. 2D Spring Valley 5 (6)
Winners bracket
Game 19: No. 1M Bishop Gorman 8, vs. No. 2M Legacy 0
Thursday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Elimination games
Game 20: No. 1D Silverado 15, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 0 (4)
Game 21: No. 1D Silverado 17, No. 2M Legacy 13
Saturday
At Bishop Gorman
Game 22: No. 1M Bishop Gorman vs. No. 1D Silverado, 2 p.m.; Game 23 to follow, if necessary
Class 3A
All games at Fernley High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1N Fernley 10, No. 2S Boulder City 0 (5)
Game 2: No. 1S Virgin Valley 8, No. 2N North Valleys 3
Friday
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 2N North Valleys 8, No. 2S Boulder City 0
Winners bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Virgin Valley 2, No. 1N Fernley 1
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 1N Fernley 7, No. 2N North Valleys 5
Saturday
Game 6: No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 1N Fernley, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 2A
Thursday
All games at Bishop Gorman
Game 1: No. 1S Needles 15, No. 2N Pershing County 0 (3)
Game 2: No. 1N Yerington 13, No. 2S The Meadows 6
Friday
All games at CSN
Elimination game
Game 3: No. 2N Pershing County 13, No. 2S The Meadows 3 (6)
Winners bracket
Game 4: No. 1S Needles 10, No. 1N Yerington 0
Elimination game
Game 5: No. 2N Pershing County 9, No. 1N Yerington 5
Saturday
At Bishop Gorman
Game 6: No. 1S Needles vs. No. 2N Pershing County, 10 a.m.; Game 7 to follow, if necessary
Class 1A
All games at Damonte Ranch High
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1N Wells 13, No. 2S Tonopah 7
Game 2: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 4, No. 2N Coleville 3
Friday
Winners bracket
Game 3: No. 1N Wells 15, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 10
Elimination games
Game 4: No. 2N Coleville 20, No. 2S Tonopah 2 (3)
Game 5: No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 6, No. 2N Coleville 5
Saturday
Game 6: No. 1N Wells vs. No. 1S Pahranagat Valley; Game 7 to follow, if necessary