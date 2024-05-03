Legacy baseball forfeiting games, to miss 4A state playoffs

Legacy’s baseball team is being forced to forfeit several league games for an unspecified rules violation, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed.

Legacy players and coach come together on the mound against Sierra Vista during the fifth inning of their high school baseball game on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy’s baseball team is forfeiting several games because of an unspecified rules violation, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed in an email Friday.

“The (NIAA)’s office, in consultation with the Clark County School District’s athletics & activities office, issued forfeitures to Legacy’s baseball team due to a violation of Nevada Administrative Code,” NIAA executive director Donnie Nelson said in an email.

Nelson said he could not elaborate further on Legacy’s rule violation. School and CCSD officials have not returned requests for comment.

The Longhorns, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, will not appear in the state playoffs as a result of the forfeitures.

Legacy is listed in last place with a 2-6 record in the 4A Desert League on the NIAA’s standings page. Its record was listed at 19-6 overall and tied for first place with a 7-1 league record on MaxPreps.

The Longhorns were slated to be the Desert League’s No. 2 seed in the 4A state playoffs, which begin Wednesday.

Doral Academy, which lost to Legacy 14-2 and 17-4 in the regular season, will now fill the league’s final playoff spot.

It is unclear how many nonleague games Legacy had to forfeit.

Legacy is the latest local high school team that has dealt with forfeitures.

Bishop Gorman and Basic’s baseball teams had to forfeit several games for using at least one ineligible player. Basic missed the playoffs as a result of forfeiting several league games.

Green Valley’s softball team also forfeited several league games for an ineligible player.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.