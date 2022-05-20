Legacy baseball, Silverado softball reach 4A state title games

Legacy rallied past Bonanza in baseball, and Silverado survived a softball slugfest against Legacy to advance to the championship round of the Class 4A state tournaments.

Legacy runner Oscar Pena (2) celebrates another score with teammates against Shadow Ridge during their Class 4A state tournament baseball game at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Legacy scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun Bonanza 11-10 in a back-and-forth game Thursday at Bishop Gorman and reach the Class 4A state baseball tournament championship round.

Legacy will take on Shadow Ridge at 10 a.m. Saturday at College of Southern Nevada. If Legacy wins, another game will follow with the title on the line.

Oscar Pena was 2-for-5 with an RBI and got the win with an inning of scoreless relief, and Colton Stanton, Isaiah Mercado and Richard Leon added two hits apiece for Legacy.

Tyson Owens was 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Bonanza, which beat Sierra Vista 4-3 Thursday to stay alive. Chandler Schurley was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Roman Roberts and Michael Hodsdon were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

No. 2D Bonanza 4, No. 2M Sierra Vista 3 — At Bishop Gorman, Evan Heron hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference.

Heron got the win with 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, and Roman Roberts homered to help the Bengals eliminate last year’s 4A champion.

Chase Frey took the loss, allowing one earned run on four hits with nine strikeouts in a complete game.

Softball

No. 1D Silverado 17, No. 2M Legacy 13 — At Bishop Gorman, Macy Magdaleno was 3-for-5 and drove in four runs to help the Skyhawks survive a slugfest and reach the Class 4A state tournament championship round.

Silverado will play at host Bishop Gorman at 2 p.m. Saturday. If the Skyhawks win, another game will follow with the title on the line.

Silverado blanked Cimarron-Memorial 15-0 in four innings Thursday to stay alive.

Legacy scored three times in the top of the first, only to watch Silverado respond with eight in the bottom of the inning. Legacy rallied to tie the score at 11 in the fifth, but a six-run sixth was too much to overcome.

Destiny Capers homered, tripled and drove in two runs, and Leanna Cortez was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for the Skyhawks.

Madison Ruiz and Desiree Jefferson had three hits apiece for Legacy.

No. 1D Silverado 15, No. 3D Cimarron-Memorial 0 (4) — Cortez was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Maria Jimenez tripled and drove in three runs for the Skyhawks.

Magdaleno was 2-for-2 with a double and threw a two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

