Liberty defeats Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS

Liberty scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a home win over Spring Valley in a high school baseball game. Here are photos from the game.

Spring Valley's Matthew Rogers misses a fly ball during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s Shawn Mack (24) misses the catch as Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) makes it to first base during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s Konner Brown (7) throws to Shawn Mack (24) at first base during a baseball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s Chris Onoszko runs for third base against Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty outfielder Jacob Damore comes up short on the catch during a baseball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty’s Konner Brown (7) passes the ball to Liberty’s Cole Neilson (obscured) to get Spring Valley's Matthew Rogers (23) out at second base during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Spring Valley's Jack Rieckmann (9) celebrates his home run with teammates during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty outfielder Rashaan Chavis (34) steals second base against Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 7-6 home victory over Spring Valley in a high school baseball game Monday.

Cole Neilson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Liberty (15-14, 5-6 Class 5A Mountain League).

Liberty and Spring Valley (9-18, 2-9) play again at 3:30 p.m Wednesday at Spring Valley.

