71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Baseball

Liberty defeats Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS

Liberty outfielder Rashaan Chavis (34) steals second base against Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa ( ...
Liberty outfielder Rashaan Chavis (34) steals second base against Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley's Jack Rieckmann (9) celebrates his home run with teammates during a baseball gam ...
Spring Valley's Jack Rieckmann (9) celebrates his home run with teammates during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase S ...
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase S ...
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty’s Konner Brown (7) passes the ball to Liberty’s Cole Neilson (obscured) t ...
Liberty’s Konner Brown (7) passes the ball to Liberty’s Cole Neilson (obscured) to get Spring Valley's Matthew Rogers (23) out at second base during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liber ...
Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty outfielder Jacob Damore comes up short on the catch during a baseball game against Spri ...
Liberty outfielder Jacob Damore comes up short on the catch during a baseball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty’s Chris Onoszko runs for third base against Spring Valley during a baseball game ...
Liberty’s Chris Onoszko runs for third base against Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty’s Konner Brown (7) throws to Shawn Mack (24) at first base during a baseball gam ...
Liberty’s Konner Brown (7) throws to Shawn Mack (24) at first base during a baseball game against Spring Valley at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase S ...
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Liberty’s Shawn Mack (24) misses the catch as Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) makes it ...
Liberty’s Shawn Mack (24) misses the catch as Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) makes it to first base during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game at Li ...
Spring Valley's Royce Ogawa (22) celebrates his run with teammates during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase S ...
during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Spring Valley's Matthew Rogers misses a fly ball during a baseball game at Liberty High School ...
Spring Valley's Matthew Rogers misses a fly ball during a baseball game at Liberty High School on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty Hi ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
The Shadow Ridge High School softball team cheers during a game against Palo Verde High School ...
Nevada Preps rankings: New No. 1 in 5A softball, boys volleyball
Shadow Ridge’s Evan noble (1) drops the bat as he takes off to first base during a high ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Shadow Ridge players celebrate during a high school baseball game between Las Vegas and Shadow ...
No. 5 Shadow Ridge edges No. 3 Las Vegas in extra innings — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2024 - 11:12 pm
 

Liberty scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 7-6 home victory over Spring Valley in a high school baseball game Monday.

Cole Neilson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Liberty (15-14, 5-6 Class 5A Mountain League).

Liberty and Spring Valley (9-18, 2-9) play again at 3:30 p.m Wednesday at Spring Valley.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Sierra Vista’s Brady Skinner
recommend 2
No. 2 Basic routs No. 1 Faith Lutheran in 1st place battle — PHOTOS
recommend 3
Tight prep baseball races heat up as playoffs draw near
recommend 4
No. 3 Tech routs No. 4 Cheyenne in baseball — PHOTOS
recommend 5
No. 2 Basic baseball removes coach midseason; interim named
recommend 6
Bishop Gorman suspends baseball coach amid investigation