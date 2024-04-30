Liberty defeats Spring Valley in baseball — PHOTOS
Liberty scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 7-6 home victory over Spring Valley in a high school baseball game Monday.
Cole Neilson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Liberty (15-14, 5-6 Class 5A Mountain League).
Liberty and Spring Valley (9-18, 2-9) play again at 3:30 p.m Wednesday at Spring Valley.
