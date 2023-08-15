Little League Word Series odds: Henderson not the favorite to win US title

The offshore sportsbook Sportsbetting.ag has posted odds for the Little League World Series, which begins Wednesday.

Henderson celebrates their 10-0 win against Utah after the Little League West Regional final baseball game at Al Houghton Stadium on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Bernardino. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Henderson All-Stars are not the favorites to win the U.S. title at the Little League World Series. That belongs to Tennessee and Southern California, according to offfshore sportsbook Sportsbetting.ag.

But Henderson, which has the fifth-best odds at 6-1, is favored to win its opener on Wednesday against Rhode Island, which at 16-1 has the worst odds to win it all.

Both the United States and International brackets include 10 teams.

The champion of each meets for the Little League World Series title Aug. 27.

“It’s probably a little surprising to most, but we’ll take more bets on the Little League World Series than the Women’s World Cup,” said Robert Cooper, the website’s manager. “It’s a highly entertaining product our customers love to wager on.”

Game lines are posted daily, but futures are available now. Offshore sports books operate illegally in the United States.

Tennessee was a 2/1 favorite to capture the U.S. crown as of Tuesday afternoon. Southern California was then made the betting favorite a short time later.

Curacao is favored to win the International bracket at 2/1. Chinese Taipei is next at 3/1.

Henderson opens play Wednesday at noon PT (ESPN) against the Metro Region champion from Smithfield, Rhode Island, at famed Lamade Stadium.

Contact sports columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.