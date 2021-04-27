Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Tuesday’s schedule.
Monday’s best
Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances and scores, and Tuesday’s scheduled games.
Baseball
Jordan Boman, Centennial: The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 25-8 win over Green Valley.
Caden Denning, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in a 12-6 win over Palo Verde.
Elie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored in a 6-2 over Arbor View.
Cole Roberts, Desert Oasis: The senior threw a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Spring Valley.
Sam Simon, Centennial: The senior was 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 25-8 win over Green Valley.
Softball
Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-9 win over Durango.
Aariana Kraut, Clark: The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and struck out 12 in a complete game in a 10-5 win over Valley.
Avari Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and pitched a shutout with four strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Foothill.
Mickey Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Foothill.
Sydney Smith, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored and struck out five in a complete game in an 8-2 win over Desert Oasis.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Liberty 8, Bishop Gorman 4
Cimarron-Memorial 6, Arbor View 2
Desert Oasis 4, Spring Valley 0
Coronado 12, Palo Verde 6
Centennial 25, Green Valley 8 (5)
Faith Lutheran 14, Rancho 1 (5)
Basic 15, Las Vegas 0 (4)
Bonanza 12, Sierra Vista 9
Legacy 17, Chaparral 2 (5)
Foothill 17, Desert Pines 0 (3)
Durango 18, Mojave 0 (3)
The Meadows 6, Pahrump Valley JV 5
Pahrump Valley JV 4, The Meadows 2
Softball
Centennial 5, Rancho 1
Arbor View 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Coronado 8, Desert Oasis 2
Shadow Ridge 15, Sierra Vista 10
Bishop Gorman 18, Durango 9
Chaparral 13, Eldorado 4
Green Valley 10, Foothill 0 (6)
Legacy 15, Del Sol 0 (3)
Pahrump Valley 13, Las Vegas 1 (5)
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Mojave 0 (3)
Clark 10, Valley 5
Tuesday’s schedule
All games start at 3:30, unless noted
Baseball
Desert Oasis at Arbor View
Bishop Gorman at Spring Valley
Faith Lutheran at Green Valley
Basic at Cimarron-Memorial
Durango at Legacy
Las Vegas at Palo Verde
Rancho at Liberty
Silverado at Shadow Ridge
Foothill at Bonanza
Desert Pines at Mojave
Chaparral at Del Sol
Softball
Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial
Silverado at Clark
Virgin Valley at Boulder City
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley
Desert Pines at Valley
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal