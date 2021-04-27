Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action, and look forward to Tuesday’s schedule.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo from Friday, May 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances and scores, and Tuesday’s scheduled games.

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial: The junior was 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 25-8 win over Green Valley.

Caden Denning, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in a 12-6 win over Palo Verde.

Elie Kligman, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored in a 6-2 over Arbor View.

Cole Roberts, Desert Oasis: The senior threw a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts in a 4-0 win over Spring Valley.

Sam Simon, Centennial: The senior was 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 25-8 win over Green Valley.

Softball

Katelyn Hunter, Bishop Gorman: The senior was 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-9 win over Durango.

Aariana Kraut, Clark: The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and struck out 12 in a complete game in a 10-5 win over Valley.

Avari Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and pitched a shutout with four strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Foothill.

Mickey Morris, Green Valley: The sophomore was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Foothill.

Sydney Smith, Coronado: The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored and struck out five in a complete game in an 8-2 win over Desert Oasis.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Liberty 8, Bishop Gorman 4

Cimarron-Memorial 6, Arbor View 2

Desert Oasis 4, Spring Valley 0

Coronado 12, Palo Verde 6

Centennial 25, Green Valley 8 (5)

Faith Lutheran 14, Rancho 1 (5)

Basic 15, Las Vegas 0 (4)

Bonanza 12, Sierra Vista 9

Legacy 17, Chaparral 2 (5)

Foothill 17, Desert Pines 0 (3)

Durango 18, Mojave 0 (3)

The Meadows 6, Pahrump Valley JV 5

Pahrump Valley JV 4, The Meadows 2

Softball

Centennial 5, Rancho 1

Arbor View 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Coronado 8, Desert Oasis 2

Shadow Ridge 15, Sierra Vista 10

Bishop Gorman 18, Durango 9

Chaparral 13, Eldorado 4

Green Valley 10, Foothill 0 (6)

Legacy 15, Del Sol 0 (3)

Pahrump Valley 13, Las Vegas 1 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Mojave 0 (3)

Clark 10, Valley 5

Tuesday’s schedule

All games start at 3:30, unless noted

Baseball

Desert Oasis at Arbor View

Bishop Gorman at Spring Valley

Faith Lutheran at Green Valley

Basic at Cimarron-Memorial

Durango at Legacy

Las Vegas at Palo Verde

Rancho at Liberty

Silverado at Shadow Ridge

Foothill at Bonanza

Desert Pines at Mojave

Chaparral at Del Sol

Softball

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial

Silverado at Clark

Virgin Valley at Boulder City

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley

Desert Pines at Valley

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal