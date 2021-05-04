Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Tuesday’s schedule.
Monday’s best
Baseball
Riley Auth, Foothill: The senior gave up no earned runs on five hits and struck out three in a complete-game 2-1 win over Sierra Vista.
Luke Miles, Clark: The senior was 2-for-4 with five runs scored and allowed no earned runs and struck out six to earn the win in relief in a 13-11 victory over Valley.
Jack Branham, Bonanza: The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored and threw an inning of shutout relief with two strikeouts in a 6-5 win over Chaparral.
Luke Hughes, Tech: The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.
Rylan Evans, Moapa Valley: The junior was 1-for-3 with a home run and threw five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Softball
Yesenia Dillon, Spring Valley: The sophomore was 3-for-6 with a double, grand slam, six RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-17 win over Mojave.
Justine Dunaway, Liberty: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-12 win over Foothill.
Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 12-3 win over Eldorado.
Jordyn Ramos, Centennial: The junior was 4-for-4 with the winning RBI and two runs scored in a 4-3 victory over previously undefeated Shadow Ridge.
Jenna Thomason, Liberty: The senior was 5-for-5 with a double, triple, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-12 win over Foothill.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 1
Silverado 10, Durango 2
Bonanza 6, Chaparral 5
Shadow Ridge 28, Mojave 0 (3)
Clark 13, Valley 11 (8)
Moapa Valley 1, SLAM Nevada 0
Virgin Valley 11, Pahrump Valley 8
Tech 15, Desert Pines 0 (4)
Lake Mead 15, GV Christian 0 (3)
Indian Springs 16, Laughlin 1 (4)
Softball
Centennial 4, Shadow Ridge 3
Green Valley 3, Rancho 1
Liberty 13, Foothill 12
Faith Lutheran 6, Basic 3
Bishop Gorman 11, Chaparral 5
Coronado 10, Palo Verde 2
Spring Valley 18, Mojave 17
Cimarron-Memorial 12, Eldorado 3
Las Vegas 17, Western 2 (5)
Boulder City 6, Clark 3
Moapa Valley 22, Valley 1 (3)
Indian Springs 34, Laughlin 24 (5)
Indian Springs 20, Laughlin 5 (4)
Tuesday’s schedule
All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted
Baseball
Liberty at Arbor View
Green Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Spring Valley at Faith Lutheran
Coronado at Las Vegas
Basic at Rancho
Shadow Ridge at Bonanza
Silverado at Chaparral
Eldorado at Clark
Sierra Vista at Desert Pines
SLAM Nevada at The Meadows
Pahranagat Valley at Beatty, 1 p.m.
Tonopah at Round Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.
Needles at Calvary Chapel (DH), 1 p.m.
GV Christian at Lake Mead, 4 p.m.
Softball
Palo Verde at Centennial
Desert Oasis at Green Valley
Rancho at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Coronado at Liberty
Basic at Shadow Ridge
Silverado at Spring Valley
Las Vegas at Legacy
Mojave at Bishop Gorman
Valley at Boulder City
SLAM Nevada at Clark
Desert Pines at Pahrump Valley
Tonopah at Round Mountian (DH), 1 p.m.
Pahranagat Valley at Lincoln County, 4 p.m.
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal