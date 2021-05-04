Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action and look forward to Tuesday’s schedule.

Green Valley's Mickey Morris (3) tags out Coronado's Sydney Smith (10) to end the top of the sixth inning in their softball game at Green Valley High School in Henderson, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Monday’s best

Monday’s top high school baseball and softball performances:

Baseball

Riley Auth, Foothill: The senior gave up no earned runs on five hits and struck out three in a complete-game 2-1 win over Sierra Vista.

Luke Miles, Clark: The senior was 2-for-4 with five runs scored and allowed no earned runs and struck out six to earn the win in relief in a 13-11 victory over Valley.

Jack Branham, Bonanza: The senior was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored and threw an inning of shutout relief with two strikeouts in a 6-5 win over Chaparral.

Luke Hughes, Tech: The sophomore was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 15-0 win over Desert Pines.

Rylan Evans, Moapa Valley: The junior was 1-for-3 with a home run and threw five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over SLAM Nevada.

Softball

Yesenia Dillon, Spring Valley: The sophomore was 3-for-6 with a double, grand slam, six RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-17 win over Mojave.

Justine Dunaway, Liberty: The sophomore was 3-for-5 with a walk-off home run, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-12 win over Foothill.

Destinee Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial: The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a 12-3 win over Eldorado.

Jordyn Ramos, Centennial: The junior was 4-for-4 with the winning RBI and two runs scored in a 4-3 victory over previously undefeated Shadow Ridge.

Jenna Thomason, Liberty: The senior was 5-for-5 with a double, triple, five RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-12 win over Foothill.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Foothill 2, Sierra Vista 1

Silverado 10, Durango 2

Bonanza 6, Chaparral 5

Shadow Ridge 28, Mojave 0 (3)

Clark 13, Valley 11 (8)

Moapa Valley 1, SLAM Nevada 0

Virgin Valley 11, Pahrump Valley 8

Tech 15, Desert Pines 0 (4)

Lake Mead 15, GV Christian 0 (3)

Indian Springs 16, Laughlin 1 (4)

Softball

Centennial 4, Shadow Ridge 3

Green Valley 3, Rancho 1

Liberty 13, Foothill 12

Faith Lutheran 6, Basic 3

Bishop Gorman 11, Chaparral 5

Coronado 10, Palo Verde 2

Spring Valley 18, Mojave 17

Cimarron-Memorial 12, Eldorado 3

Las Vegas 17, Western 2 (5)

Boulder City 6, Clark 3

Moapa Valley 22, Valley 1 (3)

Indian Springs 34, Laughlin 24 (5)

Indian Springs 20, Laughlin 5 (4)

Tuesday’s schedule

All games at 3:30 p.m., unless noted

Baseball

Liberty at Arbor View

Green Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Spring Valley at Faith Lutheran

Coronado at Las Vegas

Basic at Rancho

Shadow Ridge at Bonanza

Silverado at Chaparral

Eldorado at Clark

Sierra Vista at Desert Pines

SLAM Nevada at The Meadows

Pahranagat Valley at Beatty, 1 p.m.

Tonopah at Round Mountain (DH), 1 p.m.

Needles at Calvary Chapel (DH), 1 p.m.

GV Christian at Lake Mead, 4 p.m.

Softball

Palo Verde at Centennial

Desert Oasis at Green Valley

Rancho at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Coronado at Liberty

Basic at Shadow Ridge

Silverado at Spring Valley

Las Vegas at Legacy

Mojave at Bishop Gorman

Valley at Boulder City

SLAM Nevada at Clark

Desert Pines at Pahrump Valley

Tonopah at Round Mountian (DH), 1 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Lincoln County, 4 p.m.

