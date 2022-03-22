Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Jose Barraza, Legacy — The senior threw a six-inning, two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Mojave.

Noah Egbalic, Shadow Ridge — The senior threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Chaparral.

Colton Stanton, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple and four runs scored in a 10-0 win over Mojave.

Michael Vastano, Foothill — The junior was 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs and got the win by throwing four innings and allowing no earned runs on no hits and striking out 10 in a 16-1 win over Desert Pines.

Softball

Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and got the win by allowing no runs on two hits in 1⅔ innings in a 6-3 win over Centennial.

Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw an eight-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Green Valley.

Ari Easton, Virgin Valley — The freshman was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 22-7 win over Valley.

Laura Episom, Sierra Vista — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-3 win over Desert Oasis.

Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill — The freshman was 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 7-6 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Cameron Lauretta, Palo Verde — The junior earned the win by allowing four hits and striking out 10 in six shutout innings in an 8-1 win over Basic.

Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-3 win over Desert Pines.

Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 21-3 win over Desert Pines.

Jada Medina, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-1 win over The Meadows.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored in a 7-6 win over Foothill.

Callie Stoker, Durango — The junior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-1 win over Bonanza.

Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Desert Oasis.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 10, Palo Verde 4

Durango 11, Chaparral 0 (5)

Foothill 16, Desert Pines 1 (4)

Legacy 10, Mojave 0 (6)

The Meadows 7, SLAM Nevada 6

Shadow Ridge 1, Sierra Vista 0

Silverado 19, Doral Academy 0 (3)

Softball

Arbor View 1, Green Valley 0 (8)

Bishop Gorman 8, Tech 3

Durango 17, Bonanza 1 (3)

Faith Lutheran 7, Foothill 6

Las Vegas 11, Cheyenne 0 (5)

Legacy 18, Western 2 (3)

Liberty 6, Rancho 3

Moapa Valley 21, Desert Pines 3 (3)

Palo Verde 8, Basic 1

Shadow Ridge 6, Centennial 3 (8)

Sierra Vista 13, Desert Oasis 3 (5)

SLAM Nevada 21, The Meadows 1 (4)

Virgin Valley 22, Valley 7 (5)

