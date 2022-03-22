Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Baseball
Jose Barraza, Legacy — The senior threw a six-inning, two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Mojave.
Noah Egbalic, Shadow Ridge — The senior threw a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Alexander Mercurius, Durango — The freshman threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 win over Chaparral.
Colton Stanton, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple and four runs scored in a 10-0 win over Mojave.
Michael Vastano, Foothill — The junior was 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBIs and got the win by throwing four innings and allowing no earned runs on no hits and striking out 10 in a 16-1 win over Desert Pines.
Softball
Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and got the win by allowing no runs on two hits in 1⅔ innings in a 6-3 win over Centennial.
Jill Colgan, Arbor View — The junior threw an eight-inning, two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Green Valley.
Ari Easton, Virgin Valley — The freshman was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 22-7 win over Valley.
Laura Episom, Sierra Vista — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-3 win over Desert Oasis.
Hailey Gilbertson, Foothill — The freshman was 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored in a 7-6 loss to Faith Lutheran.
Cameron Lauretta, Palo Verde — The junior earned the win by allowing four hits and striking out 10 in six shutout innings in an 8-1 win over Basic.
Kyndall Longman, Moapa Valley — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 21-3 win over Desert Pines.
Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 21-3 win over Desert Pines.
Jada Medina, SLAM Nevada — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored in a 21-1 win over The Meadows.
Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a run scored in a 7-6 win over Foothill.
Callie Stoker, Durango — The junior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 17-1 win over Bonanza.
Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-3 win over Desert Oasis.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Basic 10, Palo Verde 4
Durango 11, Chaparral 0 (5)
Foothill 16, Desert Pines 1 (4)
Legacy 10, Mojave 0 (6)
The Meadows 7, SLAM Nevada 6
Shadow Ridge 1, Sierra Vista 0
Silverado 19, Doral Academy 0 (3)
Softball
Arbor View 1, Green Valley 0 (8)
Bishop Gorman 8, Tech 3
Durango 17, Bonanza 1 (3)
Faith Lutheran 7, Foothill 6
Las Vegas 11, Cheyenne 0 (5)
Legacy 18, Western 2 (3)
Liberty 6, Rancho 3
Moapa Valley 21, Desert Pines 3 (3)
Palo Verde 8, Basic 1
Shadow Ridge 6, Centennial 3 (8)
Sierra Vista 13, Desert Oasis 3 (5)
SLAM Nevada 21, The Meadows 1 (4)
Virgin Valley 22, Valley 7 (5)
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
