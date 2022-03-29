Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-11 win over Green Valley.

Chase Ditmar, Basic — The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-4 win over Las Vegas.

Gavin Duvall, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 12-4 win over Las Vegas.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs; earned the win by allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out nine in five innings of a 7-5 win over Valley.

Adam Litzenberger, Virgin Valley — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Brett Matson, Liberty — The senior was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 13-7 win over Rancho.

Weston Petty, Clark — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Moapa Valley.

Softball

Aleana Aionaaka, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored in a 14-3 win over Pahrump Valley.

Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Del Sol.

Jordyn Fray, Bishop Gorman — The junior threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Las Vegas.

Paisley Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored; earned the win with two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out three in a 15-0 win over Del Sol.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 15-8 win over Centennial.

Averi O, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-8 win over Centennial.

Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-0 win over Eldorado.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 12, Las Vegas 4

Boulder City 2, Eldorado 1

Centennial 18, Green Valley 10

Desert Oasis 7, Arbor View 0 (forfeit)

Liberty 13, Rancho 7

Moapa Valley 7, Clark 6 (9)

Shadow Ridge 12, Silverado 1 (5)

SLAM Nevada 10, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 20, Canyon Springs 1 (3)

Western 7, Valley 5

Softball

Bishop Gorman 10, Las Vegas 0 (5)

Chaparral 5, Doral Academy 0

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Eldorado 0 (4)

Faith Lutheran 15, Centennial 8

Sierra Vista 14, Pahrump Valley 3 (5)

Silverado 15, Del Sol 0 (5)

Spring Valley 14, Mojave 4 (6)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.