55°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Baseball

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 12:01 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Jordan Boman, Centennial — The senior was 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-11 win over Green Valley.

Chase Ditmar, Basic — The senior was 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-4 win over Las Vegas.

Gavin Duvall, Basic — The senior was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in a 12-4 win over Las Vegas.

Emmanuel Esparza-Escobedo, Western — The junior was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs; earned the win by allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out nine in five innings of a 7-5 win over Valley.

Adam Litzenberger, Virgin Valley — The junior was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-1 win over Canyon Springs.

Brett Matson, Liberty — The senior was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs in a 13-7 win over Rancho.

Weston Petty, Clark — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and six RBIs in a 7-6 loss to Moapa Valley.

Softball

Aleana Aionaaka, Sierra Vista — The freshman was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored in a 14-3 win over Pahrump Valley.

Destiny Capers, Silverado — The senior was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-0 win over Del Sol.

Jordyn Fray, Bishop Gorman — The junior threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Las Vegas.

Paisley Magdaleno, Silverado — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored; earned the win with two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out three in a 15-0 win over Del Sol.

Savannah Moore, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 15-8 win over Centennial.

Averi O, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-8 win over Centennial.

Billie Wile, Cimarron-Memorial — The freshman was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in an 18-0 win over Eldorado.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 12, Las Vegas 4

Boulder City 2, Eldorado 1

Centennial 18, Green Valley 10

Desert Oasis 7, Arbor View 0 (forfeit)

Liberty 13, Rancho 7

Moapa Valley 7, Clark 6 (9)

Shadow Ridge 12, Silverado 1 (5)

SLAM Nevada 10, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 20, Canyon Springs 1 (3)

Western 7, Valley 5

Softball

Bishop Gorman 10, Las Vegas 0 (5)

Chaparral 5, Doral Academy 0

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Eldorado 0 (4)

Faith Lutheran 15, Centennial 8

Sierra Vista 14, Pahrump Valley 3 (5)

Silverado 15, Del Sol 0 (5)

Spring Valley 14, Mojave 4 (6)

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Friday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
2
Bishop Gorman back on top in local high school baseball
Bishop Gorman back on top in local high school baseball
3
Bishop Gorman hosts Legacy in a Class 4A softball game — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman hosts Legacy in a Class 4A softball game — PHOTOS
4
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys basketball team
5
Class 5A high schools seeking realignment to avoid Bishop Gorman
Class 5A high schools seeking realignment to avoid Bishop Gorman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST