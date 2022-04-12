Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

PREPS

Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Baseball

Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-3 win over Sierra Vista.

Zach Dawson, Spring Valley — The senior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 14-4 win over Silverado.

Chase Duvall, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 24-8 win over Nogales (Arizona).

Arturo Flores, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-3 win over Silverado.

Justin Kryszczuk, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-4 win over Bonanza.

Jared Layfield, Arbor View — The junior was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over South Tahoe.

Reese Lueck, Palo Verde — The senior earned the win with six innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and striking out eight in a 7-3 win over Sierra Vista.

Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 24-8 win over Nogales (Arizona).

James Metscher, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored in a 14-6 win over Foothill.

Rowdy Reid, Silverado — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-4 loss to Spring Valley.

Justin Scioli, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Birmingham (California).

Tyler Torrealday, Lincoln County — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-12 win over Doral Academy.

Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior was 5-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 12-11 win over Moapa Valley.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Arbor View 8, Birmingham (California) 6

Arbor View 11, South Tahoe 1 (5)

Birmingham (California) 8, Las Vegas 0

Bonanza 16, Liberty 15

Centennial 16, Bonanza 4 (5)

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Silverado 3 (4)

Cimarron-Memorial 24, Nogales (Arizona) 8

Coronado 4, Clairemont (California) 1

De La Salle (California) 13, Faith Lutheran 2 (5)

Foothill 13, Carson 12 (5)

Green Valley 4, Point Loma (California) 3

Indian Springs 13, Lincoln County 0 (5)

Liberty 12, Moapa Valley 11 (9)

Lincoln County 13, Doral Academy 12 (5)

Pahranagat Valley 3, Lincoln County 2 (5)

Pahrump Valley 14, Foothill 6

Palo Verde 7, Sierra Vista 3

Rancho 14, Bellflower (California) 13 (8)

Shadow Ridge 12, Bellflower (California) 2 (6)

Shadow Ridge 8, Carson 0

Sierra Vista 9, Rancho 3

Spring Valley 14, Silverado 4 (5)

West Hills (California) 16, The Meadows 0 (6)

Softball

Centennial JV 12, Clark 0 (5)

Pahrump Valley 21, Clark 5 (3)

Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal