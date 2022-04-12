Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances
Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.
PREPS
Baseball
Ethan Clauss, Palo Verde — The freshman was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in a 7-3 win over Sierra Vista.
Zach Dawson, Spring Valley — The senior was 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored in a 14-4 win over Silverado.
Chase Duvall, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, six RBIs and three runs scored in a 24-8 win over Nogales (Arizona).
Arturo Flores, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-3 win over Silverado.
Justin Kryszczuk, Centennial — The junior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, six RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-4 win over Bonanza.
Jared Layfield, Arbor View — The junior was 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over South Tahoe.
Reese Lueck, Palo Verde — The senior earned the win with six innings, allowing no earned runs on one hit and striking out eight in a 7-3 win over Sierra Vista.
Jaryn McLaughlin, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 24-8 win over Nogales (Arizona).
James Metscher, Pahrump Valley — The junior was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored in a 14-6 win over Foothill.
Rowdy Reid, Silverado — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 14-4 loss to Spring Valley.
Justin Scioli, Arbor View — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-6 win over Birmingham (California).
Tyler Torrealday, Lincoln County — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-12 win over Doral Academy.
Keoni Young, Liberty — The senior was 5-for-5 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored in a 12-11 win over Moapa Valley.
Monday’s scores
Baseball
Arbor View 8, Birmingham (California) 6
Arbor View 11, South Tahoe 1 (5)
Birmingham (California) 8, Las Vegas 0
Bonanza 16, Liberty 15
Centennial 16, Bonanza 4 (5)
Cimarron-Memorial 18, Silverado 3 (4)
Cimarron-Memorial 24, Nogales (Arizona) 8
Coronado 4, Clairemont (California) 1
De La Salle (California) 13, Faith Lutheran 2 (5)
Foothill 13, Carson 12 (5)
Green Valley 4, Point Loma (California) 3
Indian Springs 13, Lincoln County 0 (5)
Liberty 12, Moapa Valley 11 (9)
Lincoln County 13, Doral Academy 12 (5)
Pahranagat Valley 3, Lincoln County 2 (5)
Pahrump Valley 14, Foothill 6
Palo Verde 7, Sierra Vista 3
Rancho 14, Bellflower (California) 13 (8)
Shadow Ridge 12, Bellflower (California) 2 (6)
Shadow Ridge 8, Carson 0
Sierra Vista 9, Rancho 3
Spring Valley 14, Silverado 4 (5)
West Hills (California) 16, The Meadows 0 (6)
Softball
Centennial JV 12, Clark 0 (5)
Pahrump Valley 21, Clark 5 (3)
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jason Orts Las Vegas Review-Journal