Monday’s best high school baseball, softball performances:

Check out the top performances from Monday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Baseball

Erik Magana, Shadow Ridge — The junior was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and four runs scored in a 20-1 win over Desert Pines.

Ryan Martinez, Centennial — The senior threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out two in a 5-2 win over Coronado.

Gavin Roper, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 20-1 win over Desert Pines.

Cristian Sabagala, Bonanza — The senior was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Del Sol.

Chandler Schurley, Bonanza — The senior was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Del Sol.

Ty Southisene, Basic — The sophomore was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-7 win over Spring Valley.

Softball

Jimena Barraza-Caro, Legacy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 11-1 win over Bonanza.

Jenna Becker, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored; threw a complete game, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out 18 in an 8-1 win over Eldorado.

Mikayla Brown, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Brooklynn Braun, Rancho — The freshman threw a complete game, allowing two earned runs on four hits and striking out four in a 5-2 win over Green Valley.

Teagan Clemmons, Centennial — The junior threw a complete game, allowing one earned run on seven hits and striking out eight in an 8-3 win over Coronado.

Jocelyn Coleman, Western — The sophomore was 3-for-3 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-5 loss to Las Vegas.

Jordyn Fray, Bishop Gorman — The junior was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in a 17-2 win over Durango.

Harlee Makue, Tech — The senior was 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run, an RBI and three runs scored in a 17-2 win over Cheyenne.

Hailey Morrow, Shadow Ridge — The senior was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Averi O, Faith Lutheran — The junior was 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 13-9 win over Basic.

Halley Redd, Basic — The sophomore was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-9 loss to Faith Lutheran.

Haven Stark, Doral Academy — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-1 win over Eldorado.

Leleanna Valenzuela, Las Vegas — The junior was 4-for-4 with a two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored in a 15-5 win over Western.

Ava Walker, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore was 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-9 win over Basic.

Monday’s scores

Baseball

Basic 8, Spring Valley 7 (8)

Bonanza 18, Del Sol 0 (3)

Centennial 5, Coronado 2

Mojave 13, Chaparral 9

Shadow Ridge 20, Desert Pines 1 (3)

Softball

Arbor View 6, Liberty 5 (9)

Bishop Gorman 17, Durango 2 (4)

Boulder City 12, SLAM Nevada 2

Centennial 8, Coronado 3

Doral Academy 8, Eldorado 1

Faith Lutheran 13, Basic 9

Las Vegas 15, Western 5 (5)

Legacy 11, Bonanza 1 (5)

Palo Verde 16, Foothill 4 (5)

Rancho 5, Green Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 18, Sierra Vista 0 (4)

Tech 17, Cheyenne 2 (3)

Virgin Valley 17, Clark 0 (3)

