Nevada downs Louisiana, finishes 2-1 in national tournament

Bishop Gorman junior Santino Panaro and Spring Valley senior Kade Higgins each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs on Wednesday to help Team Nevada to a 6-3 win over Louisiana in the National High School Baseball Championship in Houston.

Palo Verde senior Noah Carabajal was 1-for-2 with an RBI for Nevada.

Liberty senior Ethan O’Neal and Palo Verde senior PaulShawn Pasqualotto combined on a five-hitter for Nevada. O’Neal struck out six in four innings. Pasqualotto fanned three in three innings.

Team Nevada finished with a 2-1 record in pool play.