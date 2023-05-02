Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Grayson Tressler

Grayson Tressler went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two doubles and five RBIs in the Mustangs’ 21-5 win over Del Sol on Friday.

Shadow Ridge outfielder Grayson Tressler bats against Sierra Vista during a Class 4A high school baseball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Grayson Tressler said Shadow Ridge’s hitting has been “awesome” late in the regular season.

He said the team’s biggest improvement from the start of the season is their success at the plate. And the Mustangs’ junior outfielder has contributed to that success.

Tressler went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two doubles and five RBIs in the Mustangs’ 21-5 win over Del Sol on Friday. For his efforts, he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“I’ve been on a little bit of a hot streak,” Tressler said. “Hopefully I can keep that going through the playoffs and help my team score some runs and get some clutch hits.”

Tressler said he’s been watching the ball coming out of the pitcher’s hand better and believes that has helped him have quality at-bats.

“I used to swing and miss a lot, but now I’m really paying attention to what’s coming at me,” Tressler said. “It’s been helping a lot.”

Against Del Sol, Tressler said he was seeing the ball well. He felt like he could get the barrel of the bat on any pitch, which included his first at-bat of the game when he hit his home run.

“I wasn’t really warmed up yet, so I was in (the batter’s box) getting ready for it,” Tressler said. “Then it was a low inside pitch and I got the barrel on it.”

The Mustangs have emerged as the favorite to repeat as 4A state champions. Tressler said along with hitting, the team’s pitching has been just as important. Tressler believes the team’s strong chemistry can help them win another state title.

“Everyone’s doing their part right now,” Tressler said. “We’re clicking really well as a team. We’re rolling, hopefully we can keep that up going into playoffs.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.