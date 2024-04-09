Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Sierra Vista’s Brady Skinner

Sierra Vista junior Brady Skinner had four hits in the Mountain Lions’ win against Bonanza on Friday to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Sierra Vista pitcher Brady Skinner throws to Shadow Ridge during a Class 4A high school baseball game at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brady Skinner has given Sierra Vista’s baseball team a huge offensive boost as the club’s cleanup hitter.

The junior outfielder/catcher is one reason why the Mountain Lions are the top-ranked team in Class 4A. He showed what he could do at the plate Friday by going 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and five RBIs to help Sierra Vista defeat Bonanza 14-11. He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“Ultimately, we all did our jobs,” Skinner said. “I remember just having to focus up to do my job and help us score runs to get us back into the game and really just be a leader out there.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an MLB player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Skinner: I really look up to (New York Yankees outfielder) Aaron Judge because I’m a big Yankees fan. Aaron Judge, he’s a three, four hitter. He’s a big guy. So I try to model my game after him being a cleanup hitter and doing my job.

NP: If you weren’t playing baseball, what sport would you be playing?

Skinner: I think I’d be playing basketball because I’m not bad at basketball. Without baseball, I’d be playing basketball right now. I played when I was younger but I picked baseball.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or postgame celebratory meal you like to have?

Skinner: My postgame meal is usually Chipotle. I usually get a burrito with steak, rice and cheese and black beans.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Skinner: I listen to the same couple of songs before pregame just to lock in. Those songs help me focus. It’s really just R&B, a little bit of The Lumineers, some Alicia Keys and stuff like that.

