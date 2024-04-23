Nevada Preps Boys Player of the Week: Palo Verde’s Tanner Johns

Palo Verde junior first baseman Tanner Johns had eight RBIs in the Panthers’ two wins last week to earn Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week honors.

Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns prepares to catch while Las Vegas shortstop Kyle Iverson (13) slides safely into first base after trying to steal during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde first baseman Tanner Johns catches for an out on Las Vegas during a high school baseball game on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Palo Verde junior first baseman Tanner Johns said he focused on continuing to perfect his swing this offseason.

It looked more than good enough last week.

Johns went 4-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored in the Panthers’ 12-1 win over Centennial on April 15. He added three hits and three RBIs in a 17-4 win over Liberty on Friday.

He was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

“I ended up finally getting some fastballs and was able to put some good contact on (the ball),” Johns said.

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s an MLB player you look up to and try to model your game after?

Johns: (Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman) Freddie Freeman because the guy can just hit and that’s who I’d like to be like.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Johns: I always eat three pieces of gum for 20 minutes before I head up to the field. I don’t know why. It’s weird, but it’s just what helps me.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your baseball playing career this far?

Johns: I’d say either the grand slam I hit against Bishop Gorman (this season) or my first home run in Cooperstown. That was in 2018, it was our second game of the tournament and I came up with bases loaded in the first inning and hit a grand slam.

NP: You’re committed to Oregon. What was the recruiting process like?

Johns: Oregon was my first offer. I was talking to a few West Coast schools before I did commit, but I went to a camp and did really great there and ended up committing on the spot. It was just my dream school and it was a no-brainer for me.

